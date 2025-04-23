Criteo Adds Onsite Video to Retail Media Mix
As a beta partner for Onsite Video, Albertsons’ retail media arm, Albertsons Media Collective, saw dramatic results from a test campaign in which shoppers exposed to both Onsite Video and Sponsored Products delivered a 280% increase in click-through rates, indicating deeper engagement. When paired with Sponsored Product ads, Onsite Video also spurred a 460% sales lift, reinforcing the solution’s worth in influencing purchase decisions and connecting brands with new audiences.
“We’re committed to identifying ways to reduce friction and add value across the shopper journey,” said Liz Roche, Albertsons Media Collective’s VP of media and measurement. “That translates to an omnichannel approach, and also to a varied approach for each channel, ensuring that we can empower brands to go beyond reaching customers, to meet them where they are. Expanding our collaboration with Criteo to include Onsite Video enhances our ability to deliver a shopper-centric retail media offering with high-impact ad experiences that drive measurable results.”
“From the agency side, the ability to activate and measure Onsite Video alongside Sponsored Products and Display in a single platform represents an exciting opportunity for our clients,” added Bernie Che, senior director, retail acceleration at Baltimore-based Flywheel. “As this capability develops, we’ll be able to tie multiple formats together and better understand how they work collectively to drive meaningful outcomes — including discovery, consideration and customer acquisition. This level of insight will allow us to optimize full-funnel campaigns more efficiently, ultimately driving stronger results for our clients.”
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.