Criteo Adds Onsite Video to Retail Media Mix

Solution leveraged by Albertsons, Costco, Walmart Mexico, more
Bridget Goldschmidt
With the rollout of Onsite Video, Criteo now offers a comprehensive, full-funnel on-site advertising suite combining Video, Display and Sponsored Product ad formats in a single unified platform.

Commerce media company Criteo S.A. has made its Onsite Video solution for retail media generally available. The offering integrates shoppable video ad formats directly into the digital storefronts of Criteo’s network of top retailer partners, which include Albertsons Cos., Costco and Walmart Mexico. Using Onsite video, brands and advertisers can seamlessly bridge storytelling and sales at the point of purchase, driving both brand affinity and conversions, according to Criteo.

With the rollout of Onsite Video, the company now offers a comprehensive, full-funnel on-site advertising suite combining Video, Display and Sponsored Product ad formats in a single unified platform. 

“Video has always been a powerful storytelling tool but rarely a direct driver of commerce – until now,” noted Stephen Howard-Sarin, managing director, retail media, Americas at Criteo, whose U.S. headquarters is in New York. “It’s an incredibly exciting time for retail media. With the launch of Onsite Video into general availability, we’re giving brands, agencies and retailers the tools to captivate, convert and create meaningful shopping experiences.”

According to research from New York-based Coresight, on-site retail media can generate up to 70% in gross margins, making it a valuable revenue stream for retailers. Onsite Video offers a new opportunity for retailers to unlock incremental revenue by attracting premium CPMs while complementing other ad formats, while for advertisers, it engages high-intent shoppers with dynamic content at key purchase decision-making moments.

As a beta partner for Onsite Video, Albertsons’ retail media arm, Albertsons Media Collective, saw dramatic results from a test campaign in which shoppers exposed to both Onsite Video and Sponsored Products delivered a 280% increase in click-through rates, indicating deeper engagement. When paired with Sponsored Product ads, Onsite Video also spurred a 460% sales lift, reinforcing the solution’s worth in influencing purchase decisions and connecting brands with new audiences.

“We’re committed to identifying ways to reduce friction and add value across the shopper journey,” said Liz Roche, Albertsons Media Collective’s VP of media and measurement. “That translates to an omnichannel approach, and also to a varied approach for each channel, ensuring that we can empower brands to go beyond reaching customers, to meet them where they are. Expanding our collaboration with Criteo to include Onsite Video enhances our ability to deliver a shopper-centric retail media offering with high-impact ad experiences that drive measurable results.” 

“From the agency side, the ability to activate and measure Onsite Video alongside Sponsored Products and Display in a single platform represents an exciting opportunity for our clients,” added Bernie Che, senior director, retail acceleration at Baltimore-based Flywheel. “As this capability develops, we’ll be able to tie multiple formats together and better understand how they work collectively to drive meaningful outcomes — including discovery, consideration and customer acquisition. This level of insight will allow us to optimize full-funnel campaigns more efficiently, ultimately driving stronger results for our clients.”

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

