Criteo Adds Onsite Video to Retail Media Mix

With the rollout of Onsite Video, Criteo now offers a comprehensive, full-funnel on-site advertising suite combining Video, Display and Sponsored Product ad formats in a single unified platform.

Commerce media company Criteo S.A. has made its Onsite Video solution for retail media generally available. The offering integrates shoppable video ad formats directly into the digital storefronts of Criteo’s network of top retailer partners, which include Albertsons Cos., Costco and Walmart Mexico. Using Onsite video, brands and advertisers can seamlessly bridge storytelling and sales at the point of purchase, driving both brand affinity and conversions, according to Criteo.

“Video has always been a powerful storytelling tool but rarely a direct driver of commerce – until now,” noted Stephen Howard-Sarin, managing director, retail media, Americas at Criteo, whose U.S. headquarters is in New York. “It’s an incredibly exciting time for retail media. With the launch of Onsite Video into general availability, we’re giving brands, agencies and retailers the tools to captivate, convert and create meaningful shopping experiences.”

According to research from New York-based Coresight, on-site retail media can generate up to 70% in gross margins, making it a valuable revenue stream for retailers. Onsite Video offers a new opportunity for retailers to unlock incremental revenue by attracting premium CPMs while complementing other ad formats, while for advertisers, it engages high-intent shoppers with dynamic content at key purchase decision-making moments.