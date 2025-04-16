Albertsons Focuses on 4 Digital Platforms for Growth

Following its failed merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. experienced some gains in its fourth quarter and fiscal year earnings, ending Feb. 22. In Q4, identical sales grew 2.3%, adjusted EBITDA was $855 million and adjusted earnings per share was 46 cents.

“Within the few months since the termination of the merger, our mojo is back,” noted Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran during the company's earnings call. “We are executing once again like we used to, and we have proof points and therefore more conviction to say that our strategy is right and working.”

This strategy, referred to as Customers for Life, includes investing in growth through four digital platforms.

“These platforms are designed to drive increased sales, more deeply engage our most loyal customers, increase customer lifetime value, and generate digital space and robust data for the Albertsons Media Collective,” explained Susan Morris, who will succeed Sankaran as CEO when he retires on May 1.

The four digital platforms guiding Albertsons growth are as follows:

1. E-Commerce

E-commerce jumped 24% in Q4 and the full year, with first-party far outpacing third-party growth.

“We operate our e-commerce business out of our stores, which allows us to leverage our rich asset base and proximity to our customers,” said Morris. “It also enables full access to our merchandise assortment, a fast and convenient Drive Up and Go experience, and robust delivery options. E-commerce penetration is now over 8% of grocery revenue, with our top-performing markets now over 10%."

Although more than 8% of grocery revenue is still below industry peers, Morris said that e-commerce penetration is poised to be one of Albertsons’ biggest growth opportunities for 2025 and beyond.