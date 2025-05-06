 Skip to main content

Learn How Walmart Is Helping Transform Fresh Food Management at GroceryTech

Session will discuss new tech that allows for greater control over freshness across grocery retail
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event next month will welcome Walmart VP of Checkout Experience Christyn Keef to the stage to share strategies on taking grocery to the next level of freshness. 

From June 10-12, PG will host its annual GroceryTech event at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

During the event, Keef will join Julie Vargas, Avery Dennison Corp.'s VP and general manager of identification solutions, for “The Dawn of Digitized Fresh: Revolutionizing Grocery Operations” session. Attendees will discover how groundbreaking technology innovation, pioneered by Walmart in partnership with Avery Dennison, is poised to transform fresh food management across grocery retail. Keef and Vargas will discuss how unlocking unprecedented visibility with the use of RFID will lead to meaningful improvements in operational efficiency, freshness and waste reduction, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry. 

[RELATED: Kroger Adapts RFID Tech in Bakery Department]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Keef began her Walmart career in 2001 as a garden center cashier in Gainesville, Fla., while attending the University of Florida. Over the years, she has held various roles in operations and asset protection, including VP, U.S. stores asset protection. Recently, Keef transitioned to lead the Front End Transformation team, focusing on building a checkout experience with fast, simple and accurate solutions that build trust with both customers and associates. 

Vargas was appointed to her current position at Avery Dennison in March 2024 after working as VP and general manager, North America for identification solutions since 2021. She is responsible for worldwide leadership of and strategy for the Identification Solutions Division, focused on building partnerships and solutions at the intersection of physical and digital within the food, retail and logistics industries. Vargas oversees the core business functions for the division, including operations, marketing, finance, human resources, communications, legal and information technology.

Keef and Vargas join a stellar lineup of experts on the GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Save A LotHeritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.  

Discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders, but space is limited, so register today.

REGISTER
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds