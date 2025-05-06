Learn How Walmart Is Helping Transform Fresh Food Management at GroceryTech
Keef began her Walmart career in 2001 as a garden center cashier in Gainesville, Fla., while attending the University of Florida. Over the years, she has held various roles in operations and asset protection, including VP, U.S. stores asset protection. Recently, Keef transitioned to lead the Front End Transformation team, focusing on building a checkout experience with fast, simple and accurate solutions that build trust with both customers and associates.
Vargas was appointed to her current position at Avery Dennison in March 2024 after working as VP and general manager, North America for identification solutions since 2021. She is responsible for worldwide leadership of and strategy for the Identification Solutions Division, focused on building partnerships and solutions at the intersection of physical and digital within the food, retail and logistics industries. Vargas oversees the core business functions for the division, including operations, marketing, finance, human resources, communications, legal and information technology.
Keef and Vargas join a stellar lineup of experts on the GroceryTech stage. Executives scheduled to speak at the event come from such leading retailers as Albertsons Cos., Sam’s Club, Save A Lot, Heritage Grocers Group, Giant Food and Lowes Foods. To access the complete agenda, click here.
Discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders, but space is limited, so register today.