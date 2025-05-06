Learn How Walmart Is Helping Transform Fresh Food Management at GroceryTech

Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event next month will welcome Walmart VP of Checkout Experience Christyn Keef to the stage to share strategies on taking grocery to the next level of freshness.

From June 10-12, PG will host its annual GroceryTech event at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. This one-of-a-kind conference is geared toward grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

During the event, Keef will join Julie Vargas, Avery Dennison Corp.'s VP and general manager of identification solutions, for “The Dawn of Digitized Fresh: Revolutionizing Grocery Operations” session. Attendees will discover how groundbreaking technology innovation, pioneered by Walmart in partnership with Avery Dennison, is poised to transform fresh food management across grocery retail. Keef and Vargas will discuss how unlocking unprecedented visibility with the use of RFID will lead to meaningful improvements in operational efficiency, freshness and waste reduction, contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry.

