Lowes Foods to Share Differentiated Merchandising Strategy at GroceryTech 2025
Figenholtz has more than 20 years of experience in the retail and CPG industry. Prior to joining Lowes Foods, he was EVP/chief customer officer at The Swanson Group and held various roles at Walgreens, where his last role was GVP/GMM of the food, beverage and household division. In addition to his numerous category roles at the drug store chain, Figenholtz also led merchandising and marketing-M&A integration, including the Walgreens-acquired Rite Aid stores.
Figenholtz joins other industry-leading experts on the GroceryTech stage. Influential retailers scheduled to speak at the event include:
- Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner
- Save A Lot Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Director Enterprise Technology Nathen Fritzsche
- Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford
- Giant Food Head of Loyalty and Digital Ryan Draude
- Albertsons Media Collective Senior Director, Product Management Nik Rochnik
- Dollar General Media Network Director of Ad Sales Tyler Lusebrink
- Foxtrot co-founder and CTO Tayor Bloom
- and more!
