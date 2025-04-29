 Skip to main content

Lowes Foods to Share Differentiated Merchandising Strategy at GroceryTech 2025

Glenn Figenholtz and colleague Chad Petersen will divulge regional grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

Lowes Foods SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz will share the Southeast grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail during GroceryTech 2025

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

Figenholtz, along with Lowes Foods SVP of Digital and E-commerce Chad Petersen, will present the opening keynote on day two of the event. During “Reinventing Omnichannel – How Lowes Foods Drives Engagement & Differentiation," Figenholtz and Petersen will unveil how experiential retailing and connected store technology come together to supercharge customer loyalty. Attendees will gain insights into how Lowes Foods’ differentiated merchandising strategy blends online and in-store shopping, making every visit an interactive and personalized journey. 

Attendees will also learn how Lowes Foods is enhancing its mobile app, creating even more seamless in-store and online experiences to build deeper and authentic connections with shoppers at its 80-plus locations across the Carolinas and Georgia. 

Figenholtz has more than 20 years of experience in the retail and CPG industry. Prior to joining Lowes Foods, he was EVP/chief customer officer at The Swanson Group and held various roles at Walgreens, where his last role was GVP/GMM of the food, beverage and household division. In addition to his numerous category roles at the drug store chain, Figenholtz also led merchandising and marketing-M&A integration, including the Walgreens-acquired Rite Aid stores.

[RELATED: Power Panel of Independent Grocers to Be Held at GroceryTech 2025]

Figenholtz joins other industry-leading experts on the GroceryTech stage. Influential retailers scheduled to speak at the event include:

  • Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner
  • Save A Lot Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Director Enterprise Technology Nathen Fritzsche
  • Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford
  • Giant Food Head of Loyalty and Digital Ryan Draude
  • Albertsons Media Collective Senior Director, Product Management Nik Rochnik
  • Dollar General Media Network Director of Ad Sales Tyler Lusebrink
  • Foxtrot co-founder and CTO Tayor Bloom
  • and more!

Register for this one-of-a-kind event to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail. Registration for GroceryTech is open to qualified grocery retail leaders, but space is limited, so register today.

GroceryTech 2024 Highlights

