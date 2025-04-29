Lowes Foods to Share Differentiated Merchandising Strategy at GroceryTech 2025

Lowes Foods SVP of Merchandising Glenn Figenholtz will share the Southeast grocer's unique approach to redefining omnichannel retail during GroceryTech 2025.

Taking place June 10-12 at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, Progressive Grocer’s annual GroceryTech event is geared toward retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business. With the theme of "Creating Connections," this year's event will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including grocers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

Figenholtz, along with Lowes Foods SVP of Digital and E-commerce Chad Petersen, will present the opening keynote on day two of the event. During “Reinventing Omnichannel – How Lowes Foods Drives Engagement & Differentiation," Figenholtz and Petersen will unveil how experiential retailing and connected store technology come together to supercharge customer loyalty. Attendees will gain insights into how Lowes Foods’ differentiated merchandising strategy blends online and in-store shopping, making every visit an interactive and personalized journey.

Attendees will also learn how Lowes Foods is enhancing its mobile app, creating even more seamless in-store and online experiences to build deeper and authentic connections with shoppers at its 80-plus locations across the Carolinas and Georgia.