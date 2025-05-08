Meijer Opens 3 Supercenters in Northeast Ohio
"As a family company that's been serving Midwest customers for 90 years, we are humbled to be able to continue bringing our unique shopping experience to more communities," said Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer, adding, "Meijer invests in the communities we serve, and we look forward to partnering with local organizations and helping to strengthen each of these communities."
Prior to opening the new stores, Meijer demonstrated its support of all three communities by donating a total of $90,000 to 10 local organizations. Meijer donates at least 6% of its net profit to communities annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger.
"Our three new store teams are already working hard to deliver value and convenience to our customers, and we're thankful for their dedication and passion," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "We are confident Austintown, Medina and Richmond Heights customers are going to love having Meijer be part of their community."
Ribbon-cutting events were attended by Keyes and members of the Meijer family.
Meanwhile, despite going big in Ohio, Meijer choose to go smaller in Michigan with the April 30 opening of its Independence Market. Located in Clarkston, the neighborhood concept store spans more than 50,000 square feet -- a smaller store by Meijer standards. The retailer operates other smaller-scale stores in the Michigan cities of Lansing, Grand Rapids, Detroit and Royal Oak.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.