Meijer Opens 3 Supercenters in Northeast Ohio

Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. opened three new 159,000-square-foot supercenters in northeast Ohio on May 8. In the past few years, the food retailer has invested more than half a billion dollars in the region by opening and remodeling nearly 25 stores.

Located in Austintown, Medina and Richmond Heights, the new supercenters offer an expansive farm-fresh produce section featuring hundreds of USDA-certified organic items, as well as vast deli and meat departments. Meijer supercenters also feature full-service pharmacies and general merchandise, including baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care, floral departments, and garden centers.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the stores offer new, larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities, and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the new supercenters also have free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera on their smartphones.

Additionally, the new supercenters offer digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via the Meijer mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout more expedient. For more deals, shoppers can use the Flashfood app for discounts on surplus food. What's more, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services are available at all three locations.