EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meijer’s New Independence Market in Michigan
Independent Market is Meijer’s largest market-style store, spanning more than 50,000 square feet. In addition to its typical 200,000-square-foot supercenters, the Michigan-based retailer operates other Market stores in the cities of Lansing, Grand Rapids, Detroit and Royal Oak.
Located near Sashabaw Road and I-75, this new neighborhood market features a colorful fresh produce area right off the entryway, floral and gift department, sizable beer, wine and spirits area and health and wellness section, in addition to traditional groceries and household essentials carried in the center store and fresh perimeter. Lending to the marketplace feel, the store was designed with garage-style doors on one side that open up in the warmer months and an adjacent outdoor patio where customers can enjoy grab-and-foods and beverages against the backdrop of a mural created by local artist Chelsea Hensbergen.
"It’s a gathering space. We’re not just here to sell – we’re here to be a community partner and a place for people to enjoy,” Lajcaj said.
Following the April 30 grand opening, Independence Market will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store will be staffed by about 80 associates.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.