EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meijer’s New Independence Market in Michigan

Meijer's new Independence Market stands out from the roadway, thanks to its colorful mural and convenient location.

Meijer is serious about sourcing local products for its stores, including its Market concept formats. So serious, in fact, that store leaders have been known to visit local farmers markets to talk to vendors and try fare at nearby eateries for possible foodservice partnerships.

Those efforts are evident in Meijer’s latest smaller-scale store, Independence Market at 5820 Waldon Road in Clarkston, Mich., within Independence Township. During an exclusive preview tour of the store that will open to the public on April 30, store director Robert Lajcaj shared with Progressive Grocer that store teams do, indeed, bring on vendors they meet at local farmstands and restaurants.

“We bring local products to our stores with everything from things that are hyper-local right here in the Clarkston area but also spreading out to more miles in Michigan. At any given point in time, 20% of our product assortment will be a local assortment,” he said. “You still have national brands and the value that comes with Meijer, but we have local value, too.”

That store walk revealed the hundreds of local items that customers can browse, many of which are touted in endcap and other stand-alone displays with special signage. Some vendors attended the preview event, such as The Cheese Lady and Dutton Farm, which employs working-age adults with disabilities.

The Independence Market also features an onsite foodservice concept from a local restaurant operator, Honcho. At that counter, shoppers can order coffees and pastries in the morning and grab street tacos and other Latin foods during other parts of the day.