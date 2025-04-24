The Fresh Market Keeps Expanding Across the U.S.

New outposts for The Fresh Market are now open in Florida and Connecticut.

Following two high-profile store openings in the Chicagoland area last month, The Fresh Market has taken its ribbon cutting on the road. This week, the grocer opened locations in Jensen Beach, Fla., and Wethersfield, Conn., marking its 170th and 171st stores, respectively.

Both new locations feature high-quality meat and seafood options, fresh produce, ready-to-cook, heat and eat meals, a curated selection of local products, global specialty items, private label offerings, and more.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to bring our signature brand of service and hospitality to both of these wonderful communities,” said CEO Brian Johnson. “We are confident our new guests will enjoy everything the Fresh Market has to offer as we strive to make their everyday eating extraordinary.”

The Fresh Market held its traditional opening celebrations at both locations, which included giveaways, samples and the cracking of an 80-pound wheel of parmesan cheese. The grocer also provided a donation of $2,000 to both the Treasure Coast Food Bank and the Connecticut Foodshare.