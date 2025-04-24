 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Keeps Expanding Across the U.S.

Fast-growing grocer opens new locations in Connecticut, Florida
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Fresh Market stores
New outposts for The Fresh Market are now open in Florida and Connecticut.

Following two high-profile store openings in the Chicagoland area last month, The Fresh Market has taken its ribbon cutting on the road. This week, the grocer opened locations in Jensen Beach, Fla., and Wethersfield, Conn., marking its 170th and 171st stores, respectively.

Both new locations feature high-quality meat and seafood options, fresh produce, ready-to-cook, heat and eat meals, a curated selection of local products, global specialty items, private label offerings, and more.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to bring our signature brand of service and hospitality to both of these wonderful communities,” said CEO Brian Johnson. “We are confident our new guests will enjoy everything the Fresh Market has to offer as we strive to make their everyday eating extraordinary.”

The Fresh Market held its traditional opening celebrations at both locations, which included giveaways, samples and the cracking of an 80-pound wheel of parmesan cheese. The grocer also provided a donation of $2,000 to both the Treasure Coast Food Bank and the Connecticut Foodshare.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Another new Fresh Market store is set to open in Mount Pleasant, S.C., next week, and by April 30, the company will have opened 12 new storefronts in six months. The grocer also debuted its first-ever adult beverage retail concept last month. The new Spirits & Wine store is located adjacent to The Fresh Market’s Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., grocery store location.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market currently operates more than 170 grocery stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds