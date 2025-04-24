The Fresh Market Keeps Expanding Across the U.S.
Another new Fresh Market store is set to open in Mount Pleasant, S.C., next week, and by April 30, the company will have opened 12 new storefronts in six months. The grocer also debuted its first-ever adult beverage retail concept last month. The new Spirits & Wine store is located adjacent to The Fresh Market’s Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., grocery store location.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market currently operates more than 170 grocery stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.