Another Publix Opens in Boca Raton

Grocer meets demand with latest location in the Sunshine State
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Publix Boca
Boca Raton is a Publix hotspot, with 11 total locations.

Publix Super Markets continues to boost the store count in its home state. The grocer started the new month by unveiling its latest location in Boca Raton, Fla., the 11th outpost in that city. 

The store at 19595 S State Road 7 within The Greens development welcomed its first customers on May 1. Coming with a physical footprint of 33,679 square feet, the site features a broad assortment of center-store groceries along with dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, bakery and deli sections and a full-service pharmacy.

Highlighted offerings include more than 200 artisan cheeses in the deli area and a bountiful array of organic and locally-grown fruits and vegetables in the produce department. Those looking for a quick meal can take home hand-rolled sushi products made by in-house sushi chefs, the chain’s famous Pub Subs and other prepared foods. 

“We are excited to welcome customers to their new Publix,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love. This new store also features a seating area for customers to stop and enjoy their favorite Publix finds.”

Publix cake
Publix is also known for its from-scratch bakery, which carries a host of creative sweets and treats.

As with other grand openings this year, Publix gave a nod to its 95th anniversary by giving commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 shoppers in line. The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just a day before the Boca event, Publix opened the doors of a store at Spears Creek in Columbia, S.C. That supermarket spans 46,791 square feet.

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

