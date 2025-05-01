Another Publix Opens in Boca Raton

Publix Super Markets continues to boost the store count in its home state. The grocer started the new month by unveiling its latest location in Boca Raton, Fla., the 11th outpost in that city.

The store at 19595 S State Road 7 within The Greens development welcomed its first customers on May 1. Coming with a physical footprint of 33,679 square feet, the site features a broad assortment of center-store groceries along with dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, bakery and deli sections and a full-service pharmacy.

Highlighted offerings include more than 200 artisan cheeses in the deli area and a bountiful array of organic and locally-grown fruits and vegetables in the produce department. Those looking for a quick meal can take home hand-rolled sushi products made by in-house sushi chefs, the chain’s famous Pub Subs and other prepared foods.

“We are excited to welcome customers to their new Publix,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love. This new store also features a seating area for customers to stop and enjoy their favorite Publix finds.”