FIRST LOOK: How ALDI and Lidl Keep Attracting Shoppers
As more shoppers enter the doors of these stores, they are often doing so on weekends. Placer.ai’s research shows that 37.2% of ALDI visits and 37.7% of Lidl trips took place on Saturdays and Sundays in the first quarter of this year. That’s higher than the rate for traditional and value grocery stores and indicates that these stores are destinations for weekend stock-up trips, the report concludes.
In addition to unveiling new stores this month in the Western United States, ALDI continues to convert more Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to its banner, after it sold back about 170 locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers and a group of private investors including current Southeastern Grocers CEO and President Anthony Hucker. Other new ALDI stores are expected to open soon in Washington, D.C. Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, among other states.
Lidl is also on a roll, set to welcome shoppers to a new site in New Jersey on May 9 and another in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 23, with more outposts in the pipeline for this summer.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers. Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100.