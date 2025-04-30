FIRST LOOK: How ALDI and Lidl Keep Attracting Shoppers

Two grocers share three of the same letters in their pithy names and a mutual German heritage. As it turns out, ALDI and Lidl US have some growth patterns in common, too.

New research from location analytics firm Placer.ai, shared first exclusively with Progressive Grocer, shows that these grocery chains have experienced higher year-over-year (YoY) visits compared to the overall grocery segment so far in 2025. Traffic at ALDI spiked 8.9% YoY during the first quarter, while visits to Lidl stores rose 4.2% in that same time frame. Underscoring the chain-wide trend, average visits per location were also up, with a 4.7% gain at ALDI and a 1.9% bump at Lidl.

In a new Placer.ai report, “ALDI and Lidl’s Winning Formula,” content writer Bracha Arnold noted that that the increase in visits per location shows that their respective stores are driving sustained demand. Arnold also pointed out how the discount grocers may be on a similar trajectory but are forging their own paths.

ALDI, for its part, is pursuing an ambitious growth plan for the next three years, reflected in its recent march into the Las Vegas market. “Over the past few years, ALDI has consistently increased its visit share when compared to the overall grocery segment, both nationally and across its major markets,” observed Arnold. “This consistent growth in visit share underscores the broad appeal of ALDI's value proposition to shoppers across the country, suggesting that its ambitious expansion plans are likely to be well-received by consumers.”

Meanwhile, data shows that Lidl is likewise expanding, albeit at a slower pace, making inroads in suburban markets. “These metrics strongly suggest that Lidl has more demand in the suburbs than it may realize – and as it expands, focusing on these areas might prove to be a winning strategy for the chain,” wrote Arnold.