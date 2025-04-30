Consumer Trust in Private Label Offers Growth Opportunities
“The landscape of store brands has changed dramatically,” said Steve Zurek, VP of Thought Leadership, Analytics & Activation with NIQ. “Gone are uninspired packaging, 'me too’ bottle shapes, and mediocre taste profiles. Retailers have taken a page out of the brand marketing playbook and are designing appealing, high-quality products with their own brand names. This poses a unique challenge for national brands.”
With annual sales of private label products up 4.1%, according to NIQ, nearly half of consumers (49%) said they’re likely buying more private label products than ever. The rate of sales growth for private label is outpacing the Top 100+ national brands (+2.4% annual sales growth), the Top 11-100 national brands (+2.3%), and the Top 10 national brands (+1.7%).
The Nielsen report also highlighted the price differences between private label and national brands across several key categories. As a whole, branded products on average are sold at prices that are 19% higher than store brands. The breakdown by category includes (national brand pricing vs. store brand pricing):
Frozen Food +2.1%
Paper Products + 39.9%
Healthcare +41.8%
Food Perishables +4.4%
Beverages +22.1%
Ambient Food +27.1%
Home Care +42.3%
Beauty & Health +57.8%
Alcohol +3%
Pet Food +7.9%
Snacks -0.3%
This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.