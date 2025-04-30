Consumer Trust in Private Label Offers Growth Opportunities

Nearly 6 in 10 consumers said they would buy more private label products if more items were available.

Maintaining growth is an ongoing conversation across the private label industry, and new data from NielsenIQ reveals that consumers are open to increasing their spending on store brand products if more items were available.

In NIQ’s report, "Finding Harmony On The Shelf: 2025 Global Outlook on Private Label & Branded Products," 59% of U.S. consumers say they would buy more private label products if a larger variety were available.

The report also found that 72% of consumers said private labels are good alternatives to name-brand products, with 75% saying store brands are a good value for the money.

At retail, consumers said they are most likely to purchase private label products at supermarket/grocery stores, dollar stores, discount retailers, and pharmacy/drug stores.

Additionally, 59% of consumers said they trust store brands since they are endorsed by the retailer. That level of trust is consistent across four key demographic groups, with 58% of Baby Boomers, 55% of Gen X, 63% of Millennials, and 62% of Gen Z saying they trust private label brands.