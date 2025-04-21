 Skip to main content

Target Rolls Out 1st Standalone Floral Own Brand

Good Little Garden offers 60+ seasonal and everyday options
Emily Crowe
Target Good Little Garden
Target's Good Little Garden brand is the retailer's first standalone floral private label.

Target has officially launched a new fresh floral brand dubbed Good Little Garden. While Target has previously stocked seasonal florals as part of its owned brand Spritz, this is the retailer’s first standalone floral owned brand.

Good Little Garden, which is now available in Target stores and online, offers more than 60 seasonal and everyday options, including:

  • Potted plants and florals including succulents and orchids, starting at $15
  • Bouquets of fresh-cut roses, tulips, carnations and mixed flowers, starting at $6
  • Special-occasion plants and flowers for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations and more, starting at $10
  • Seasonal items to celebrate springtime moments and holiday gatherings
"Fresh flowers and plants play a big role in helping consumers observe important seasonal moments and create moments of joy every day, which is why I'm so proud of Target's newest owned brand: Good Little Garden," said Lisa Roath, EVP and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty at Target. "When you combine the amazing assortment our team has curated, and everything we've done to ensure we're delivering quality and freshness to stores nationwide, Good Little Garden is making it easier than ever to celebrate any occasion."

[RELATED: The Grocer's Guide to Holiday Entertaining]

According to Target, its floral sales have tripled since introducing seasonal florals as part of the Spritz brand in 2020. The Good Little Garden brand offers customers newness and innovation in the floral category while providing them with everyday shopping opportunities for plants and cut flowers.

On April 27, select Target stores will hold an in-store event with giveaways and a "build your own bouquet" experience featuring Good Little Garden flowers.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

