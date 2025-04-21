Target Rolls Out 1st Standalone Floral Own Brand

"Fresh flowers and plants play a big role in helping consumers observe important seasonal moments and create moments of joy every day, which is why I'm so proud of Target's newest owned brand: Good Little Garden," said Lisa Roath, EVP and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty at Target. "When you combine the amazing assortment our team has curated, and everything we've done to ensure we're delivering quality and freshness to stores nationwide, Good Little Garden is making it easier than ever to celebrate any occasion."

According to Target, its floral sales have tripled since introducing seasonal florals as part of the Spritz brand in 2020. The Good Little Garden brand offers customers newness and innovation in the floral category while providing them with everyday shopping opportunities for plants and cut flowers.

On April 27, select Target stores will hold an in-store event with giveaways and a "build your own bouquet" experience featuring Good Little Garden flowers.

