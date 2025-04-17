Target Stores Now Selling Wine in Paper Bottles
The Collective Good range is a collaboration between Danville, Calif.-based Latitude Wines (LWX), which sourced and imported the wines, and Monterey Wine Co., which filled the paper bottles. Based in King City on the Central Coast of California, Monterey Wine acquired its own Frugal Bottle Machine and is producing the paper bottles on site.
“As the first U.S. producer of the Frugal Bottle, we are proud to partner with Target to bring The Collective Good wines to nearly 1,200 stores in the revolutionary paper Frugal Bottle,” said Monterey Wine Co. General Manager Shannon Valladarez. “This launch is a testament to the collaboration of committed corporations to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint while delivering quality wines in cutting-edge, eco-friendly packaging.”
“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Target to bring an innovative and sustainably focused wine brand to their guests across the U.S.,” added LWX VP, Business Development and Sales Graham Nordin. “Sourced from sustainably minded, quality-driven wineries from around the world and then brought together in a recyclable paperboard bottle, Collective Good is committed to protecting the environment, one bottle at a time.”
“We’re proud to see Target making this commitment to stocking the Collective Good in all their retail outlets,” said Malcolm Waugh, CEO of Ipswich, England-based Frugalpac. “It’s a big endorsement for sustainable low-carbon packaging that can deliver great taste but less waste.”
In related news, Whole Foods Market stocked Bonny Doon’s Carbon...nay wine in the Frugal Bottle last year in a select number of stores.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.