 Skip to main content

Target Stores Now Selling Wine in Paper Bottles

Sustainable wine to save nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Collective Good Wine
The Collective Good wine range is now on sale in Target stores.

Target has become the first major U.S. food retailer to commission a range of sustainable wines in low-carbon paper bottles that will save the equivalent of nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide, according to U.K. packaging provider Frugalpac

The Collective Good wine range, which is bottled exclusively in Frugalpac’s paper Frugal Bottle, features a Red Blend from Spain, a Sauvignon Blanc from Chile, a Cabernet Sauvignon from California and a Pinot Grigio from Italy. They have gone on sale in nearly 1,200 Target stores across the United States.

The Frugal Bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade pouch to hold the liquid. The pouch is also certified recyclable and is a polyethylene metalized polyester laminate, the same material used in bag-in-box wines. 

[RELATED: 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025]

According to Frugalpac, the Frugal Bottle is five times lighter than a glass bottle and uses six times less carbon and energy to produce and dispose. The carbon footprint of a standard glass wine bottle is 15.52 ounces carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), compared with a Frugal Bottle, at 3.23 ounces CO2e. Target has ordered 256,000 of the Collective Good bottles to sell in its U.S. stores, a move that will save 98.3 tons of CO2e.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The Collective Good range is a collaboration between Danville, Calif.-based Latitude Wines (LWX), which sourced and imported the wines, and Monterey Wine Co., which filled the paper bottles. Based in King City on the Central Coast of California, Monterey Wine acquired its own Frugal Bottle Machine and is producing the paper bottles on site.

“As the first U.S. producer of the Frugal Bottle, we are proud to partner with Target to bring The Collective Good wines to nearly 1,200 stores in the revolutionary paper Frugal Bottle,” said Monterey Wine Co. General Manager Shannon Valladarez. “This launch is a testament to the collaboration of committed corporations to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint while delivering quality wines in cutting-edge, eco-friendly packaging.”

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Target to bring an innovative and sustainably focused wine brand to their guests across the U.S.,” added LWX VP, Business Development and Sales Graham Nordin. “Sourced from sustainably minded, quality-driven wineries from around the world and then brought together in a recyclable paperboard bottle, Collective Good is committed to protecting the environment, one bottle at a time.”

“We’re proud to see Target making this commitment to stocking the Collective Good in all their retail outlets,” said Malcolm Waugh, CEO of Ipswich, England-based Frugalpac. “It’s a big endorsement for sustainable low-carbon packaging that can deliver great taste but less waste.”

In related news, Whole Foods Market stocked Bonny Doon’s Carbon...nay wine in the Frugal Bottle last year in a select number of stores. 

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds