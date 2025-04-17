Target Stores Now Selling Wine in Paper Bottles

Target has become the first major U.S. food retailer to commission a range of sustainable wines in low-carbon paper bottles that will save the equivalent of nearly 100 tons of carbon dioxide, according to U.K. packaging provider Frugalpac.

The Collective Good wine range, which is bottled exclusively in Frugalpac’s paper Frugal Bottle, features a Red Blend from Spain, a Sauvignon Blanc from Chile, a Cabernet Sauvignon from California and a Pinot Grigio from Italy. They have gone on sale in nearly 1,200 Target stores across the United States.

The Frugal Bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade pouch to hold the liquid. The pouch is also certified recyclable and is a polyethylene metalized polyester laminate, the same material used in bag-in-box wines.

