Albertsons 1st Retailer to Join Wine Market Council

Group to bridge gap between producers and retailers, shaping the future of wine sales with data-driven approach
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Lauded for Wine Program Wine Enthusiast
Albertsons Cos. has made moves to grow its own private label wine assortment.

Albertsons Cos. has become the first retailer to officially join the Wine Market Council, a membership group primarily for wineries. 

The mission of Yountville, Calif.-based Wine Market Council is to provide market research on the U.S. wine consumer’s purchasing habits, attitudes and trends. All funding is generated by membership, with 80% of funds going directly to research studies and dissemination. Member organizations represent the full spectrum of the wine industry. 

As part of its milestone in becoming a member, Albertsons Master of Wine and Group VP of Alcohol Curtis Mann has joined the Wine Market Council’s board. According to a recent Albertsons LinkedIn post, “Curtis brings an essential retail perspective to the group’s deep consumer insights and industry research.”

Mann became the first retail executive to win the coveted Taransaud Tonnellerie Wine Award for excellence in the production and handling of wine, from The Institute of Masters of Wine in 2022. 

In its LinkedIn post, Albertsons praised the Wine Market Council’s efforts in the adult- beverage category. “Their leadership is set to bridge the gap between producers and retailers, shaping the future of wine sales with a data-driven approach,” the post noted. “This marks an exciting evolution for the Wine Market Council, with Albertsons Cos. leading the way to ensure retailers have a seat at the table.”

The Wine Market Council’s research topics include consumer perceptions of sustainability, wine pricing, packaging, wine styles, ingredient labeling, wellness, responsible drinking, communication preferences and demographics. Members use the data to assist them in shaping effective brand and marketing strategies.

Albertsons has long been lauded for its wine program. In 2020, the grocer was recognized by Wine Enthusiast magazine for having the country's top grocery retail wine program.

More recently, the grocer has made moves to grow its own private label wine assortment. Bee Lightly joined the Albertsons’ Own Brands wine portfolio this past September. The assortment features a unique flat-bottle design made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Albertsons mentioned at the time that this approach to wine packaging was a first in the U.S. market. 

Also, this past December, the company teamed up with Preferabli to launch personalized wine discovery features that leverage AI on Albertsons’ direct-to-consumer wine shipping platform, Vine & Cellar Reserve. The technology allows shoppers to compare flavor profiles, food pairings and varying bottles of wine.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

