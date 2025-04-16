Albertsons 1st Retailer to Join Wine Market Council

In its LinkedIn post, Albertsons praised the Wine Market Council’s efforts in the adult- beverage category. “Their leadership is set to bridge the gap between producers and retailers, shaping the future of wine sales with a data-driven approach,” the post noted. “This marks an exciting evolution for the Wine Market Council, with Albertsons Cos. leading the way to ensure retailers have a seat at the table.”

The Wine Market Council’s research topics include consumer perceptions of sustainability, wine pricing, packaging, wine styles, ingredient labeling, wellness, responsible drinking, communication preferences and demographics. Members use the data to assist them in shaping effective brand and marketing strategies.

Albertsons has long been lauded for its wine program. In 2020, the grocer was recognized by Wine Enthusiast magazine for having the country's top grocery retail wine program.

More recently, the grocer has made moves to grow its own private label wine assortment. Bee Lightly joined the Albertsons’ Own Brands wine portfolio this past September. The assortment features a unique flat-bottle design made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Albertsons mentioned at the time that this approach to wine packaging was a first in the U.S. market.

Also, this past December, the company teamed up with Preferabli to launch personalized wine discovery features that leverage AI on Albertsons’ direct-to-consumer wine shipping platform, Vine & Cellar Reserve. The technology allows shoppers to compare flavor profiles, food pairings and varying bottles of wine.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.