Albertsons Lauded for Wine Program

Albertsons Cos. has been recognized by Wine Enthusiast magazine for having the country's top grocery retail wine program.

The company has earned attention for setting up temperature-controlled wine cellars in selected stores that provide an exciting experience for discerning wine customers. Albertsons Cos. has invested in formal training for its associates to ensure that they have the experience to meet their customers’ needs. The grocer also offers an exclusive, award-winning portfolio of Own Brand wine and spirits.

“On behalf of our talented wine, beer and spirits teams all across the country, we are deeply honored by this recognition,” said Curtis Mann, GVP of alcohol at Albertsons Cos. “We work so hard to curate unique offerings that set us apart as a marquee destination for wine, beer and spirits.”

A key part of the company’s strategy is to provide autonomy to local teams to customize their departments to meet the demand of the local community. In the Pacific Northwest, that may mean featuring a greater selection of Washington state and Oregon wines, while in New England, the wider focus may be on imported wines from Europe. As the magazine noted, the same approach holds true for local beer offerings as well.

The credibility of the team’s knowledge includes the considerable expertise of Mann, who is a 20-year veteran of the wine industry. Earlier this year, he passed the Masters of Wine exam to become only the 53rd person in the United States to hold that title. Certified by the London-based Institute of Masters of Wine, members are recognized globally for their understanding of all aspects of wine.

The recognition from Wine Enthusiast is the latest in a series of honors for Albertsons Cos., which is the second-largest grocer in the United States. This past October, Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands named Albertsons Cos. as its Retailer of the Year for its excellence in Own Brands.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.