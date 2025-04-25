Lidl Grows Presence in New York With New Brooklyn Store
Meanwhile, Lidl is also making news in the bakery and meat departments. The discount grocer is launching a new Special Guest bakery program, introducing one new baked good every month that leans into seasonal trends and unique items, available while supplies last. Starting May 2, its first special guest will e an Iced Lemon Muffin.
Meanwhile, over in the meat department, Lidl is introducing Butcher’s Specialty Private Label Meat Brand, a line of high-quality, affordable beef, chicken, pork, lamb and veal. Options include USDA Choice Beef, Organic Beef, Grass Fed Beef, Antibiotic-Free Chicken and All-Natural Pork.
Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.