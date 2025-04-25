 Skip to main content

Lidl Grows Presence in New York With New Brooklyn Store

Grocer also launches Special Guest bakery program and a private label meat brand
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lidl
Lidl will open a location at 490 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 23.

Lidl US continues to grow its presence in New York. The discount grocer has revealed its newest location, on the second floor of 490 Fulton Street, in Brooklyn will open Friday, May 23.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m. Regular business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Earlier this year, Lidl opened a store at the Gateway Center shopping complex in Brooklyn. According to Brownstoner, the grocer is also preparing a new store in a mixed-use complex in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Empire Boulevard. Plus, there’s talk of a location coming to another mixed-use space, in Brooklyn’s Park Slope area. 

Besides Brooklyn, Lidl is growing its presence in other parts of New York. For example, the grocer recently brought its easy-to-shop layout to Pelham, The Bronx and Glen Oaks.

Additionally, Lidl agreed on lease terms with affordable-housing nonprofit Grand Street Guild to open a 23,000-square-foot store at 408 Grand Street in Manhattan. The store is expected to open in summer 2025. 

Meanwhile, Lidl is also making news in the bakery and meat departments. The discount grocer is launching a new Special Guest bakery program, introducing one new baked good every month that leans into seasonal trends and unique items, available while supplies last. Starting May 2, its first special guest will e an Iced Lemon Muffin. 

Meanwhile, over in the meat department, Lidl is introducing Butcher’s Specialty Private Label Meat Brand, a line of high-quality, affordable beef, chicken, pork, lamb and veal. Options include USDA Choice Beef, Organic Beef, Grass Fed Beef, Antibiotic-Free Chicken and All-Natural Pork.

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

