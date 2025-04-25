Lidl Grows Presence in New York With New Brooklyn Store

Lidl will open a location at 490 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 23.

Lidl US continues to grow its presence in New York. The discount grocer has revealed its newest location, on the second floor of 490 Fulton Street, in Brooklyn will open Friday, May 23.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m. Regular business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Earlier this year, Lidl opened a store at the Gateway Center shopping complex in Brooklyn. According to Brownstoner, the grocer is also preparing a new store in a mixed-use complex in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Empire Boulevard. Plus, there’s talk of a location coming to another mixed-use space, in Brooklyn’s Park Slope area.

Besides Brooklyn, Lidl is growing its presence in other parts of New York. For example, the grocer recently brought its easy-to-shop layout to Pelham, The Bronx and Glen Oaks.

Additionally, Lidl agreed on lease terms with affordable-housing nonprofit Grand Street Guild to open a 23,000-square-foot store at 408 Grand Street in Manhattan. The store is expected to open in summer 2025.