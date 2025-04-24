ALDI Raises the Stakes in Vegas
Added Shawn Eddy, regional VP: "At our new Las Vegas-area ALDI stores, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer. Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household’s shopping.”
On opening day, ALDI gave commemorative quarter-sized ALDI poker chips to shoppers to unlock the grocer’s signature carts, which are usually unlocked with “regular” quarters. Customers in Henderson got a chance to win access to a special event: a one-day-only “High Savers Room,” an event featuring private label product tastings, insights on how ALDI is able to provide quality product at affordable prices and ALDI merch giveaways including quarter keychain holder, tote bags and various apparel items.
Also to welcome new shoppers, ALDI and third-party service partner DoorDash are promoting convenient grocery delivery on the Exosphere, part of the now-iconic Sphere venue in Las Vegas.
Next up in Sin City: the grand opening of a third ALDI at 7150 Rainbow Boulevard on May 15.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.