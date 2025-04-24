ALDI Raises the Stakes in Vegas

ALDI's store in Henderson is one of two new openings in Nevada.

ALDI is rolling a double today, opening its first two stores in Las Vegas. The retailer’s entry into that market was touted as a milestone when leaders previously shared their plan to open 800 new stores within about three years.

The retailer’s great western expansion will continue with two more Vegas sites and other outposts in Arizona and Southern California. In all, ALDI expects to unveil more than 225 stores in 2025.

The new ALDI stores are located at 621 Marks Street in the suburb of Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. As with other ALDI locations, the stores will carry an array of value-priced groceries, fresh produce, fresh meats, deli products and items from the ALDI Finds section.

“Shoppers shouldn’t have to compromise on quality to save money, and at ALDI, they don’t have to. We’ve built our reputation on delivering real value without cutting corners,” said CEO Jason Hart. “With 25% of U.S. households and counting trusting our products and low prices, we’re growing rapidly from coast-to-coast. Opening stores in Las Vegas gives us the opportunity for continued growth in this exciting market and allows us to bring an affordable and fun grocery experience to shoppers nationwide.”