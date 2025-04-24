 Skip to main content

ALDI Raises the Stakes in Vegas

Retailer opens 2 stores in that city as it kicks off its westward move
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Henderson ALDI
ALDI's store in Henderson is one of two new openings in Nevada.

ALDI is rolling a double today, opening its first two stores in Las Vegas. The retailer’s entry into that market was touted as a milestone when leaders previously shared their plan to open 800 new stores within about three years.

The retailer’s great western expansion will continue with two more Vegas sites and other outposts in Arizona and Southern California. In all, ALDI expects to unveil more than 225 stores in 2025.

The new ALDI stores are located at 621 Marks Street in the suburb of Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. As with other ALDI locations, the stores will carry an array of value-priced groceries, fresh produce, fresh meats, deli products and items from the ALDI Finds section.

“Shoppers shouldn’t have to compromise on quality to save money, and at ALDI, they don’t have to. We’ve built our reputation on delivering real value without cutting corners,” said CEO Jason Hart. “With 25% of U.S. households and counting trusting our products and low prices, we’re growing rapidly from coast-to-coast. Opening stores in Las Vegas gives us the opportunity for continued growth in this exciting market and allows us to bring an affordable and fun grocery experience to shoppers nationwide.”

Added Shawn Eddy, regional VP: "At our new Las Vegas-area ALDI stores, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer. Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household’s shopping.”

On opening day, ALDI gave commemorative quarter-sized ALDI poker chips to shoppers to unlock the grocer’s signature carts, which are usually unlocked with “regular” quarters. Customers in Henderson got a chance to win access to a special event: a one-day-only “High Savers Room,” an event featuring private label product tastings, insights on how ALDI is able to provide quality product at affordable prices and ALDI merch giveaways including quarter keychain holder, tote bags and various apparel items.

Also to welcome new shoppers, ALDI and third-party service partner DoorDash are promoting convenient grocery delivery on the Exosphere, part of the now-iconic Sphere venue in Las Vegas. 

Next up in Sin City: the grand opening of a third ALDI at 7150 Rainbow Boulevard on May 15.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

