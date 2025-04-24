Is Sprouts Farmers Market Expanding on the East Coast?
Elsewhere in the country, Sprouts opened its 34th Colorado location on April 18. On the West Coast, Sprouts will open its 50th California location this spring. Located at 16450 Village Way in Santa Clarita, this store is expected to open on May 9.
“We're excited for 2025 as we build upon that strong foundation, focus on what's working well and forge new capabilities for the future," said CEO Jack Sinclair previously. "We've got some exciting initiatives underway and that we believe will further propel our growth and success. These plans include showcasing more innovation in our stores, launching our loyalty program, strengthening our advantage supply chain for fresher products, building exceptional stores that are enjoyable to shop in, and developing a best-in-class team dedicated to serving our customers.”
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, as well as PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.