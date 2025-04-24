Is Sprouts Farmers Market Expanding on the East Coast?

According to documentation, Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to grow its footprint in Virginia.

It looks like Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to grow its footprint on the East Coast. The natural and organic retailer filed a commercial addition permit application for “tenant improvement of an existing grocery store into a new grocery store” at a former Giant Food location in Arlington, Va., according to a report from ARLnow.

The storefront, located at 3115 Langston Boulevard in Arlington, had been home to Giant Food for 60 years before it closed last February. Neither BMC Property Group, the center’s management, nor Sprouts Farmers Market responded to the news outlet’s request for comment.

Sprouts currently operates three stores in Virginia, including in Herndon, Manassas and Leesburg.

Earlier this year, Sprouts shared that it will open 35 new locations in fiscal year 2025. Those plans are well underway with the food retailer already opening five new stores in Florida so far this year, with additional outposts in Coconut Creek and Lutz opening soon.