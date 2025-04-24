 Skip to main content

Is Sprouts Farmers Market Expanding on the East Coast?

Fast-growing food retailer has plans to open 35 new stores in FY25
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe
2024 Feb. 9:Valencia, California. Angle view close of Sprouts Farmers Market store front with blue sky and clouds. ; Shutterstock ID 2423627199
According to documentation, Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to grow its footprint in Virginia.

It looks like Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to grow its footprint on the East Coast. The natural and organic retailer filed a commercial addition permit application for “tenant improvement of an existing grocery store into a new grocery store” at a former Giant Food location in Arlington, Va., according to a report from ARLnow

The storefront, located at 3115 Langston Boulevard in Arlington, had been home to Giant Food for 60 years before it closed last February. Neither BMC Property Group, the center’s management, nor Sprouts Farmers Market responded to the news outlet’s request for comment.

Sprouts currently operates three stores in Virginia, including in Herndon, Manassas and Leesburg.

Earlier this year, Sprouts shared that it will open 35 new locations in fiscal year 2025. Those plans are well underway with the food retailer already opening five new stores in Florida so far this year, with additional outposts in Coconut Creek and Lutz opening soon.

Elsewhere in the country, Sprouts opened its 34th Colorado location on April 18. On the West Coast, Sprouts will open its 50th California location this spring. Located at 16450 Village Way in Santa Clarita, this store is expected to open on May 9.

“We're excited for 2025 as we build upon that strong foundation, focus on what's working well and forge new capabilities for the future," said CEO Jack Sinclair previously. "We've got some exciting initiatives underway and that we believe will further propel our growth and success. These plans include showcasing more innovation in our stores, launching our loyalty program, strengthening our advantage supply chain for fresher products, building exceptional stores that are enjoyable to shop in, and developing a best-in-class team dedicated to serving our customers.”

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, as well as PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.

