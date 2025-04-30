H-E-B Refreshes Store in Edinburg, Texas
“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience for our customers and we ask for patience during the renovation process,” said Reynaldo Garza, the location’s top store leader. “This is a major project that will take some time, but when the work is done, this vibrant community will have a store they can be proud of for many years to come.”
The refresh is expected to be completed in early 2027. The store will remain operational during the renovations.
Meanwhile, H-E-B continues to construct new stores in the Lone Star state. In January, the retailer announced that it is continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex with the purchase of a 10-acre parcel in Dallas. That site would be the first H-E-B format store in the city of Dallas.
San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.