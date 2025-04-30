H-E-B Refreshes Store in Edinburg, Texas

In addition to its series of new store builds, H-E-B is also focusing on updating existing locations. Most recently, the Texas retailer shared that a major remodeling project is underway at a store in Edinburg, Texas.

H-E-B is investing in several upgrades at that store south of Corpus Christi and north of Brownsville. Located at 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive, the store has served the community since 1998.

According to H-E-B, changes will affect the store exterior and every department within the building, as part of the grocer’s effort to modernize the market. The footprint will change, too, as the site expands to nearly 110,00 square feet. Once the remodel is complete, shoppers can choose from a larger product assortment and take advantage of a larger curbside pickup area with dedicated parking.