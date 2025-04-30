 Skip to main content

H-E-B Refreshes Store in Edinburg, Texas

Retailer investing in remodeling projects as it also works on greenfield projects
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B is modernizing one of its stores in South Texas.

In addition to its series of new store builds, H-E-B is also focusing on updating existing locations. Most recently, the Texas retailer shared that a major remodeling project is underway at a store in Edinburg, Texas.

H-E-B is investing in several upgrades at that store south of Corpus Christi and north of Brownsville. Located at 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive, the store has served the community since 1998. 

According to H-E-B, changes will affect the store exterior and every department within the building, as part of the grocer’s effort to modernize the market. The footprint will change, too, as the site expands to nearly 110,00 square feet. Once the remodel is complete, shoppers can choose from a larger product assortment and take advantage of a larger curbside pickup area with dedicated parking. 

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience for our customers and we ask for patience during the renovation process,” said Reynaldo Garza, the location’s top store leader. “This is a major project that will take some time, but when the work is done, this vibrant community will have a store they can be proud of for many years to come.”

The refresh is expected to be completed in early 2027. The store will remain operational during the renovations.

Meanwhile, H-E-B continues to construct new stores in the Lone Star state. In January, the retailer announced that it is continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex with the purchase of a 10-acre parcel in Dallas. That site would be the first H-E-B format store in the city of Dallas.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

