Walmart Brings Its ‘Store of the Future’ to Texas

Concept supercenter set to open in the Lone Star State this week
Emily Crowe
Walmart brand refresh
Walmart is bringing its new branding to its latest store location in Cypress, Texas.

Walmart is nearly ready to bring its cutting-edge, technology-enhanced “Store of the Future” to life in Texas. The retailer will hold a four-day grand opening celebration after the supercenter opens to the public on April 30.

Located in the city of Cypress, northwest of Houston, the concept store will feature innovative layouts, the latest digital shelf label technology, Walmart’s new branding and more. The retailer will also offer its full range of products and services at the new location.

“The new supercenter is a testament to Walmart's ongoing commitment to investing in our store operations and our associates, so we can continue to provide exceptional service and value to our customers," said Paul Lewellen, SVP of operations. "We are proud to be in Cypress and contribute to local economic growth. We look forward to serving our customers here and continuing to build strong relationships with the community.”

Walmart first introduced its Store of the Future strategy with the re-grand opening of 117 stores across 30 states in November 2023. At the time, Walmart said the store upgrades would bolster its Signature Experience, which aims to inspire customers and provide them with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience.

The store opening is also part of Walmart’s mission to expand its footprint and improve hundreds of its existing stores over the next several years. Early last year, the retailer said it would build or convert more than 150 stores by 2029, which represents millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.  

