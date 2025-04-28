Walmart Brings Its ‘Store of the Future’ to Texas

Walmart first introduced its Store of the Future strategy with the re-grand opening of 117 stores across 30 states in November 2023. At the time, Walmart said the store upgrades would bolster its Signature Experience, which aims to inspire customers and provide them with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience.

The store opening is also part of Walmart’s mission to expand its footprint and improve hundreds of its existing stores over the next several years. Early last year, the retailer said it would build or convert more than 150 stores by 2029, which represents millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With FY2025 revenue of $681 billion, the company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.