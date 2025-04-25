T&T Supermarket to Open 1st SoCal Store
T&T’s Irvine location will offer the following features:
- The Kitchen, a self-serve hot-food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes, including Peking duck, crispy Papa Chicken, a barbecue station and a sushi counter.
- Made-to-order street foods like freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls.
- More than 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50-plus desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese egg tarts, mango pomelo Swiss rolls and lava mochi puffs.
- An extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake.
- More than 200 T&T private label products, including such customer favorites as juicy pork soup dumplings (xiao long bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes and seaweed snacks.
In advance of the Irvine store opening, California residents can start shopping online through the T&T app and website. The available selection is currently limited to dried goods like snacks and Asian beauty products. New customers can get $10 off their first order of $59 or more and join the T&T Rewards Program to earn points for free shipping and exclusive online discounts.
Additional T&T stores in the United States are planned for Lynnwood, Wash.; San Jose, Calif.; and San Francisco. Meanwhile, in its home country, the grocer recently opened its second store in the city of Mississauga, Ontario.
Based in Richmond, British Columbia, T&T Supermarkets operates more than 38 stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as in Washington state. The Loblaw Cos.-owned company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.