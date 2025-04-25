T&T Supermarket to Open 1st SoCal Store

T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has revealed that it will open its first Southern California store in the Great Park development within the city of Irvine, in winter 2026. The chain’s first U.S. store opened in Bellevue, Wash., last December.

Located at The Canopy at Great Park, the new 34,000-square-foot Irvine store will be close to the future 133 Freeway interchange and the Great Park Sports Complex, which receives more than 8 million visitors annually. The store will also create 180 jobs for local community members.

“Ever since we announced our U.S. entry, we have been getting customer requests all across the United States,” noted T&T Supermarket CEO Tina Lee. “It should be no surprise to anyone that Irvine takes a top spot on the wish list, and the first store we are announcing in Southern California. I know T&T may not be well-known in Irvine, but we are excited to surprise our shoppers with a unique shopping experience. We have bountiful and fresh produce, authentic Asian flavors and trendy products from Asia. We’re especially proud of our in-store bakery and kitchen – for the 8 million annual visitors to the sports park nearby, T&T would be a great place to grab a meal. We hope to add to the community and offer a place for families to connect through food, discover traditional ingredients and explore the latest culinary trends.”

“The Great Park community has long awaited a retail and dining hub that not only serves their needs, but also enhances their everyday lifestyle,” added Dan Almquist, CEO of Almquist, a San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based real estate development company. “With The Canopy at Great Park, we are delivering a fresh take on the neighborhood center, one that seamlessly blends convenience with a dynamic gathering place. As the Great Park continues to evolve, this location will truly become a one-of-a-kind draw for the community. We’re especially excited to welcome T&T Supermarket as a flagship retailer and exceptional grocery destination for the community, bringing an internationally recognized brand to Irvine and reinforcing our commitment to best-in- class offerings.”