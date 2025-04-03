Dollar General vs. Dollar Tree: Where Do Consumers Shop More?

In 2024, more U.S. consumers shopped at Dollar Tree than at Dollar General.

When asked to name the most important factor in their store selection process, 77% of today's shoppers choose price, making it their top concern, according to Progressive Grocer’s Consumer Expenditures 2025 Study. As a result, about half of shoppers are visiting dollar stores at least monthly.

Data and tech company Numerator recently compiled key shopping metrics and shopper profiles on two of the more popular discount retail chains – Dollar General and Dollar Tree – to see how they stack up.

According to Numerator's Retailer, Restaurant & Brand Snapshots, 79% of U.S. consumers shopped at Dollar Tree (including the Family Dollar banner) in 2024, compared with 60% at Dollar General. However, the average Dollar General shopper annually spent more, at $522, compared with Dollar Tree shoppers, who spent $290. Dollar General saw an 80% repeat rate for customers, while Dollar Tree experienced an 85% repeat rate for customers.

In regard to shopper profiles, Chicago-based Numerator found that white and Black consumers are more likely to shop at Dollar General, while Asian consumers are the least likely demographic to shop at the retailer, compared with all U.S. consumers. At Dollar Tree, Black and Hispanic consumers are more likely to shop at the discount retailer.

While 42% of Dollar General shoppers live in rural areas, 38% of Dollar Tree shoppers live in suburban areas.