Dollar General vs. Dollar Tree: Where Do Consumers Shop More?
Dollar General shoppers are 19% more likely to be Boomers+ and 14% are more likely to be low-income, compared with all U.S. consumers. Dollar Tree shoppers are 11% more likely to be Boomers+ and 9% more likely to be low-income.
But with economic uncertainty looming in the minds of inflation-wary consumers, how is consumer spending poised to change in the year ahead?
During a recent quarterly earnings call, Dollar Tree CEO Michael Creedon said that the company is now seeing “value-seeking behavior across all income groups.” While Dollar Tree has always relied on lower-income shoppers, sustained inflation has led to “stronger demand from higher-income customers.”
Meanwhile, during Dollar General's earnings call, CEO Todd Vasos said, “Many of our customers report that they only have enough money for basic essentials, with some noting that they have had to sacrifice even on the necessities. As we enter 2025, we are not anticipating improvement in the macroenvironment, particularly for our core customer.”
Additionally, with Dollar General recently revealing store closures (including approximately 100 Dollar General and pOpshelf stores) and Dollar Tree selling off its Family Dollar stores, customers of each retailer might be shifting their spend even more.
As of Jan. 31, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,594 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores included the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100. Last month, Dollar Tree sold its Family Dollar banner for $1 billion to Brigade Capital Management LP and Macellum Capital Management LLC.