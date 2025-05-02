Instacart Opens Fiscal Year With a Bang

Instacart reported its first quarter earnings and shared updates on tech innovations and partnerships with retailers and brands.

Instacart’s books got a lot of attention this week, as it announced the acquisition of another business, Wynshop, and released its first quarter earnings. The grocery tech company kicked off its year by beating analyst expectations, posting revenue of $897 million versus projections of $838.5 million for a 9% year-over-year (YoY) lift. Net income came in at $106 million and adjusted EBITDA hit $244 million for the period.

In another key indicator of business health, Instacart reported that orders rose 14% YoY, the fastest pace in 10 quarters. Although average order value dipped 4%, gross transaction value (GTV) went up 10% in that time frame. According to Instacart, that’s the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit GTV growth.

Beyond order increases, advertising revenue fueled performance in the quarter. At the same time, the company is building on momentum by bringing on new Carrot Adds partners like Hy-Vee and Uber Eats.