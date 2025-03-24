Instacart Rolls Out AI-Powered Universal Campaigns for Advertisers

Instacart has introduced a suite of new AI-powered automation tools designed to drive ad campaign performance and help brands of all sizes meet their business goals. The time-saving tools are AI-powered landing pages, campaign recommendations, product library enhancements and Universal Campaigns.

Using Universal Campaigns, advertisers can create one campaign with a single budget that automatically optimizes across various ad formats in real time. This performance-driven approach enables brands just to select their business objectives while Instacart’s technology takes care of budget allocation and format optimization. Universal Campaigns employs advanced machine-learning algorithms to continuously analyze performance data and automatically adjust the mix of formats, among them sponsored product and shoppable display ads.

“At Instacart, we’re motivated to use the latest technology to help our brand partners succeed in an increasingly complex advertising landscape,” noted Ali Miller, VP of ads product at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As the retail media space continues to mature, brands face more choices than ever about where and how to reach consumers. We’re investing in AI-powered automation that can cut through some of that complexity – reducing manual setup and allowing advertisers to maximize performance aligned with their business objectives through automatic optimization across formats and placements. Ultimately, these innovations benefit consumers, too, creating more personalized discovery experiences that help them find new products they’ll love. We’ve developed these tools hand-in-hand with our advertising partners, and we’re excited to see them drive meaningful growth for brands across the Instacart Ads ecosystem.”

“Universal campaigns are particularly useful for new customer acquisition,” said Blair Lott, CEO of Acampo, Calif.-based Rescue Dog Wines, which piloted the solution. “As a mission-driven brand, we value solutions that allow us to focus on what matters most – creating great wines that support the placement of rescue dogs into loving homes. We’ve seen an increase in first-time purchases since implementing Instacart’s new capability, allowing us to introduce more customers to our wines while furthering our mission. The automation handles complex campaign decisions in real-time, giving our team the freedom to concentrate on strategic growth and brand storytelling rather than managing tactical campaign adjustments.”

