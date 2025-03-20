 Skip to main content

Adonis to Support Claims Billing for Instacart Health Nutrition Programs

Move aims to streamline revenue cycle operations
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Adonis Instacart Health Main Image
With Adonis, Instacart will be able to submit claims for programs in states across the country that offer nutrition support as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions.

Grocery technology company Instacart has teamed with Adonis, a revenue cycle technology provider, to support billing for health plans that offer Instacart Health nutrition programs to their members. With Adonis, Instacart will be able to submit claims for these programs in states across the country that offer nutrition support as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions. 

“We are so proud to be partnering with Instacart as they make momentous strides in creating better access to nutritious food and strengthening the role that it plays in health care through Instacart Health,” said Akash Magoon, co-founder and CEO of New York-based Adonis. “As such, their unwavering dedication to support consumer health outcomes is a mission we directly identify with here at Adonis. Instacart continues to drive innovation and best-in-class consumer experiences while working with health plans to make nutritious food more accessible. Instacart’s decision to partner with Adonis to streamline revenue cycle operations will ensure a more seamless experience for its health plan partners so they can offer nutrition programs to more communities.”

[RELATED: Instacart Helping to Make Veterans Healthier]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Through Instacart Health, we want to make it easier for health plans to offer food as a covered benefit, ensuring more people can access the nutritious foods they need to support their health,” noted Sarah Mastrocco, VP and general manager of health at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Leveraging Adonis’ technology, we’re streamlining billing as claims for medically tailored nutrition programs as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions. By investing in our health infrastructure, we’re not only simplifying the process for health plans – we’re seamlessly supporting all customers on their personalized health journeys.”

The partnership with Adonis will enable Instacart to leverage intelligent revenue cycle technology to work with innovative health plans and increase the ways that communities and individuals gain access to healthy foods. Additionally, Adonis will help simplify billing operations and drive efficiencies.

Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. With Instacart Health, the company offers tools to boost nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds