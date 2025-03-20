Adonis to Support Claims Billing for Instacart Health Nutrition Programs

With Adonis, Instacart will be able to submit claims for programs in states across the country that offer nutrition support as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions.

Grocery technology company Instacart has teamed with Adonis, a revenue cycle technology provider, to support billing for health plans that offer Instacart Health nutrition programs to their members. With Adonis, Instacart will be able to submit claims for these programs in states across the country that offer nutrition support as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions.

“We are so proud to be partnering with Instacart as they make momentous strides in creating better access to nutritious food and strengthening the role that it plays in health care through Instacart Health,” said Akash Magoon, co-founder and CEO of New York-based Adonis. “As such, their unwavering dedication to support consumer health outcomes is a mission we directly identify with here at Adonis. Instacart continues to drive innovation and best-in-class consumer experiences while working with health plans to make nutritious food more accessible. Instacart’s decision to partner with Adonis to streamline revenue cycle operations will ensure a more seamless experience for its health plan partners so they can offer nutrition programs to more communities.”

