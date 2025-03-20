Adonis to Support Claims Billing for Instacart Health Nutrition Programs
“Through Instacart Health, we want to make it easier for health plans to offer food as a covered benefit, ensuring more people can access the nutritious foods they need to support their health,” noted Sarah Mastrocco, VP and general manager of health at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Leveraging Adonis’ technology, we’re streamlining billing as claims for medically tailored nutrition programs as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions. By investing in our health infrastructure, we’re not only simplifying the process for health plans – we’re seamlessly supporting all customers on their personalized health journeys.”
The partnership with Adonis will enable Instacart to leverage intelligent revenue cycle technology to work with innovative health plans and increase the ways that communities and individuals gain access to healthy foods. Additionally, Adonis will help simplify billing operations and drive efficiencies.
Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. With Instacart Health, the company offers tools to boost nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.