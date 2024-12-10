Instacart Helps Caregivers Access Groceries and More

CaringBridge users can now opt to use Instacart to send and receive groceries and other crucial household items from local, regional and national retailers across the United States.

Grocery tech company Instacart has teamed up with nonprofit health platform CaringBridge to permit easier community-led support for groceries and essentials for family caregivers and their loved ones. CaringBridge users can now opt to use Instacart to send and receive groceries and other crucial household items, including pharmacy supplies and over-the-counter medications, pet food, beauty staples, and electronics, from local, regional and national retailers across the United States.

Under the new partnership, CaringBridge has provided guidance on the grocery items that caregivers and patients need most often, through a CaringBridge Virtual Storefront on Instacart. Caregivers and their loved ones can also create personalized lists with needed items from their preferred retailers, allowing them to share the lists with their communities to help them restock supplies or to meet the needs of specific dietary plans or occasions. Other tools that Instacart offers to support caregivers include Instacart Health Care Carts, which allow anyone to order and send items from the 1,500-plus retailers on Instacart directly to someone they want to support. Once an order is placed, recipients can schedule their delivery window and track the order.

The partnership also adds to the benefits of the Meal Train program providing meal support, which already exists within the CaringBridge platform.