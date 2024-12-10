Instacart Helps Caregivers Access Groceries and More
“We know that food requests are one of the top asks for support from family caregivers to their communities,” said Tia Newcomer, CEO of Bloomington, Minn.-based CaringBridge. “Food helps healing, and so we’re thrilled to be able to expand the ways in which nutritional needs of both family caregivers and their loved ones are met during a health journey. Caregivers face incredibly complex challenges throughout a health journey – from feelings of isolation and overwhelm to emotional exhaustion from being ‘always on.’ This partnership with Instacart helps alleviate that burden by providing instrumental support while also allowing for personalization of dietary needs in support of any health journey.”
Access to Instacart is available via the organization’s website and via the CaringBridge iOS app later this month. The CaringBridge community encompasses all 50 states and more than 242 countries.
Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.