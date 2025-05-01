Instacart Acquires Wynshop
Wynshop CEO Neil Moses said the timing was right for the business integration. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Wynshop. We’ve helped some of the industry’s leading grocers elevate their e-commerce capabilities and better serve their customers. Joining Instacart gives us the opportunity to scale our impact and accelerate innovation with a partner that shares our commitment to helping retailers succeed in an increasingly omnichannel grocery landscape,” he remarked.
Both Instacart and Wynshop have continued to innovate across the omnichannel and invest in new technologies. Last fall, for example, Wynshop launched an AI-powered search engine that combines large-language models with grocery-specific product ontology and a large database of shopping behavior, to deliver on the promise of personalization. In March, Instacart rolled out its Smart Shop feature that uses generative AI and ML to create more personalized experiences; the company also introduced AI-powered Health Tags that provide detailed nutrition information across its pages and Inspiration Pages with shoppable recipes and expert-backed health recommendations.
A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.