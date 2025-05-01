Instacart Acquires Wynshop

Instacart, which has built its portfolio with acquistions over the years, made another M&A deal this week.

Instacart is making another big move in the digital space. The grocery tech company announced that it is acquiring e-comm solution provider Wynshop.

According to Instacart, the deal will help the company build on its retailer partnerships and accelerate its enterprise technology offerings. Wynshop works with retailers in and beyond North America, including Wakefern and Pattison.

There are some nuances to the arrangement. To maintain continuity for existing partners, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based Wynshop will first operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Instacart and Instacart will not immediately recognize Wynshop’s GTV offering. This structure is similar to the onboarding of other businesses bought by Instacart, such as Caper AI, Rosie, Eversight, FoodStorm and Unata. That said, the company will eventually expand more of its solutions to Wynshop partners, including its e-comm, advertising, integrated fulfillment services and in-store solutions powered by leading edge technologies.