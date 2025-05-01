 Skip to main content

Instacart Acquires Wynshop

Grocery tech company adds e-commerce service provider to its stable of businesses
Lynn Petrak
Instacart
Instacart, which has built its portfolio with acquistions over the years, made another M&A deal this week.

Instacart is making another big move in the digital space. The grocery tech company announced that it is acquiring e-comm solution provider Wynshop.

According to Instacart, the deal will help the company build on its retailer partnerships and accelerate its enterprise technology offerings. Wynshop works with retailers in and beyond North America, including Wakefern and Pattison. 

There are some nuances to the arrangement. To maintain continuity for existing partners, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based Wynshop will first operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Instacart and Instacart will not immediately recognize Wynshop’s GTV offering. This structure is similar to the onboarding of other businesses bought by Instacart, such as Caper AI, Rosie, Eversight, FoodStorm and Unata. That said, the company will eventually expand more of its solutions to Wynshop partners, including its e-comm, advertising, integrated fulfillment services and in-store solutions powered by leading edge technologies.

“Our deep integration with retailers and our leading technologies are critical advantages for Instacart. By offering our partners an array of enterprise-grade solutions, we can help them better serve customers and drive sales,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. “By acquiring Wynshop, we’re building upon our retailer relationships, adding new capabilities to Storefront Pro, and over time, bringing our enterprise solutions to even more partners to help them grow their business.”

Wynshop CEO Neil Moses said the timing was right for the business integration. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Wynshop. We’ve helped some of the industry’s leading grocers elevate their e-commerce capabilities and better serve their customers. Joining Instacart gives us the opportunity to scale our impact and accelerate innovation with a partner that shares our commitment to helping retailers succeed in an increasingly omnichannel grocery landscape,” he remarked.

Both Instacart and Wynshop have continued to innovate across the omnichannel and invest in new technologies. Last fall, for example, Wynshop launched an AI-powered search engine that combines large-language models with grocery-specific product ontology and a large database of shopping behavior, to deliver on the promise of personalization. In March, Instacart rolled out its Smart Shop feature that uses generative AI and ML to create more personalized experiences; the company also introduced AI-powered Health Tags that provide detailed nutrition information across its pages and Inspiration Pages with shoppable recipes and expert-backed health recommendations.

A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

