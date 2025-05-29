SpartanNash Sees Q1 Net Sales Growth of 3.7%

According to Spartan Nash, its Q1 net earnings were lower because of planned increases in depreciation and amortization expense, organizational realignment expense, and retail store wages.

In its financial results for the 16-week first quarter ended April 19, food solutions company SpartanNash has reported a net sales increase of 3.7% to $2.91 billion, driven by an increase in volume in the retail segment, but partly offset by lower volume in the wholesale segment.

Wholesale segment net sales dropped 2.6% to $1.96 billion, mainly because of reduced case volumes in the national accounts customer channel and the elimination of intercompany sales to the recently acquired Fresh Encounter stores, but partly offset by higher sales in the military customer channel.

Retail segment net sales soared 19.6% to $947.2 million, which SpartanNash attributed to incremental sales from acquired stores, while retail comparable-store sales edged up 1.6%.

Net earnings were $2.1 million or 6 cents per diluted share, compared with $13.0 million or 37 cents per diluted share, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 35 cents, compared with 53 cents. According to Spartan Nash, Q1 net earnings were lower because of planned increases in depreciation and amortization expense, organizational realignment expense, and retail store wages, partly offset by higher wholesale segment gross margin rate, lower restructuring and asset impairment charges, and lower corporate administrative costs. Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of organizational realignment, restructuring and asset impairment charges.