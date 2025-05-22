Spending Behavior at BJ’s Wholesale Club Remains Solid
Digitally enabled comparable sales growth was 35% in Q1, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 56%. BOPIC, Express Pay, curbside pickup and same-day delivery have all helped fuel double-digit growth in digitally enabled comp sales each year for the past four years.
BJ’s is using technology to achieve greater labor efficiencies to accommodate the continued growth of its digital business. “Over the past 18 months, with the product location data provided by our autonomous inventory robots and the help of AI, we developed and rolled out tools that optimized order batches and pick routes,” said Eddy.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.9% to $285.8 million in Q1 of fiscal 2025. BJ's achieved earnings per diluted share of $1.13 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.14.
Tariff Talk and Looking Forward
Tariffs have been top of mind for companies and consumers alike in recent months.
“BJ’s is less impacted by imports than many of our competitors, but tariffs aren’t new to us, and we have a great team to help us find our way in an incredibly dynamic environment that’s been changing by the day,” said Eddy.
“And while upward pressure on costs may drive prices higher, we are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to our members," he continued. "Moreover, we will invest for the long term, as we should gain share in a market disrupted by rising prices.”
BJ’s is keeping its initial full-year guidance unchanged, which includes 2%-to-3.5% comp sales growth, excluding gas, and $4.10-to-$4.30 adjusted EPS.
The club retailer remains on track to open 25 to 30 new clubs over the next two years.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.