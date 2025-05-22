Spending Behavior at BJ’s Wholesale Club Remains Solid

According to BJ's CEO, the club retailer is less affected by imports than many of its competitors.

Delivering value is essential in today’s uncertain environment, and shoppers are flocking to BJ’s Wholesale Club to find it – as shown by the company’s strong financial start to the year.

For the company’s first quarter, ended May 3, comparable-club sales increased by 1.6% year over year (YoY). Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comps rose 3.9% YoY, led by traffic growth.

Membership fee income jumped 8.1% year over year to $120.4 million. This increase was primarily driven by strength in membership acquisition, retention and higher-tier membership penetration across both new and existing clubs, as well as the increase in annual membership fees, which became effective in January 2025.

“We are strengthening membership quarter after quarter,” noted Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy during the company’s earnings call. “We’re growing total member counts in new and existing clubs and upgrading more members into our premium tiers while keeping our renewal rates strong. Higher-tier members spend more and are more likely to renew, driving greater lifetime value.”

The company reported that gross profit surged to $969.5 million in its Q1, compared with $883.4 million in Q1 of fiscal 2024. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 30 basis points over the same quarter of fiscal 2024. BJ’s reportedly continues to manage the business to drive profitable growth across the broader merchandise assortment.

“Our advantaged structure allows us to consistently offer up to 25% off grocery store prices, and we are committed to maintaining this edge,” said Eddy. “Beyond pricing, we deliver value through our highly curated assortment, which we have dramatically improved over the past few years. We renovated our general merchandise business to regain credibility in our treasure hunt.”