Albertsons Cuts Corporate Staff in Phoenix

Albertsons Cos. has confirmed that it has reduced the size of its corporate workforce in Phoenix as part of a long-term strategy to elevate competitiveness and “position the company to earn Customers for Life,” a spokesperson said. Albertsons declined to comment to Progressive Grocer on which banners would be affected, but asserted that no store-level associates were impacted as part of the move.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we appreciate the contributions of impacted associates who will depart later this year,” the spokesperson said. “We are providing comprehensive support to all impacted associates, including severance packages with extended benefits, career support services, and additional resources during this transition.”

In January, Albertsons made reductions in its corporate and divisional support staff, but did not disclose exact numbers. In February, the grocer laid off 156 Safeway corporate employees in Pleasanton, Calif., according to regulatory notices.

At the time, a spokesperson said: "Albertsons Companies, Inc. recently delivered solid third-quarter results in an increasingly competitive environment and our company is in strong financial condition. However, we cannot stand still and must constantly recalibrate our company to compete in a rapidly changing market.”