Albertsons Cuts Corporate Staff in Phoenix
More recently, Albertsons reported gains for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024, ended Feb. 22, with Q4 identical sales increasing 2.3%, digital sales jumping 24% and loyalty members rising 15% to 45.6 million.
“I am thrilled to be taking the helm of our company during this transformational time in our Customers for Life strategy,” said Susan Morris, who recently took over the CEO position from the retiring Vivek Sankaran. “None of this would be possible without the support of our 285,000 associates who work tirelessly to make it all happen.”
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.