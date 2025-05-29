 Skip to main content

Albertsons Cuts Corporate Staff in Phoenix

Grocer says no store-level associates were impacted by the layoffs
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons confirmed that it has laid off corporate employees in Arizona.

Albertsons Cos. has confirmed that it has reduced the size of its corporate workforce in Phoenix as part of a long-term strategy to elevate competitiveness and “position the company to earn Customers for Life,” a spokesperson said. Albertsons declined to comment to Progressive Grocer on which banners would be affected, but asserted that no store-level associates were impacted as part of the move.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we appreciate the contributions of impacted associates who will depart later this year,” the spokesperson said. “We are providing comprehensive support to all impacted associates, including severance packages with extended benefits, career support services, and additional resources during this transition.”

In January, Albertsons made reductions in its corporate and divisional support staff, but did not disclose exact numbers. In February, the grocer laid off 156 Safeway corporate employees in Pleasanton, Calif., according to regulatory notices.

At the time, a spokesperson said: "Albertsons Companies, Inc. recently delivered solid third-quarter results in an increasingly competitive environment and our company is in strong financial condition. However, we cannot stand still and must constantly recalibrate our company to compete in a rapidly changing market.” 

More recently, Albertsons reported gains for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024, ended Feb. 22, with Q4 identical sales increasing 2.3%, digital sales jumping 24% and loyalty members rising 15% to 45.6 million.

“I am thrilled to be taking the helm of our company during this transformational time in our Customers for Life strategy,” said Susan Morris, who recently took over the CEO position from the retiring Vivek Sankaran. “None of this would be possible without the support of our 285,000 associates who work tirelessly to make it all happen.”

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

