Miami Grocery Scene Gets Hotter

The soon-to-open Whole Foods Market in Miami will carry a host of local products and feature the grocer's hallmark prepared food section.

The grocery market in southern Florida is heating up. This week, Whole Foods Market revealed a June 26 opening date for its new 53,400-square-foot store in the Midtown neighborhood of Miami.

As with other Whole Foods stores, this one was designed to reflect its surroundings, with a vibe that mirrors the city’s eclectic arts and entertainment district. Shoppers can browse offerings in a bright setting with a vivid color scheme and décor that includes floral and fauna motifs.

The newest Whole Foods in Florida, which is set to open a few months after another outpost welcomed shoppers in Boca Raton, north of Miami, carries more than 500 local items. Other signature Whole Foods features include a full-service seafood counter; a produce department teeming with certified, organic, conventional and Sourced for Good fruits and vegetables; an array of specialty cheeses and other artisan foods; a curated grocery selection; a full-service meat counter with aged-in-house beef and fresh-made sausages, among other offerings; an extensive adult beverage section; an expansive prepared food area; and a full-service coffee bar, complete with many Cuban-style coffee drinks.

Following the grand-opening celebration in late June, the location at 2910 Biscayne Boulevard will operate daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods joins other retailers that are ramping up their presence in Miami. Earlier this year, Publix unveiled a two-story location at the Briar Bay Shopping Center. Spanning 53,287 square feet, this location includes an adjacent liquor store with beer, wine, spirits, and a range of soft drinks and accessories.