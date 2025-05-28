 Skip to main content

Miami Grocery Scene Gets Hotter

Whole Foods among grocers adding new outposts in that city
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods Market
The soon-to-open Whole Foods Market in Miami will carry a host of local products and feature the grocer's hallmark prepared food section.

The grocery market in southern Florida is heating up. This week, Whole Foods Market revealed a June 26 opening date for its new 53,400-square-foot store in the Midtown neighborhood of Miami.

As with other Whole Foods stores, this one was designed to reflect its surroundings, with a vibe that mirrors the city’s eclectic arts and entertainment district. Shoppers can browse offerings in a bright setting with a vivid color scheme and décor that includes floral and fauna motifs.

RELATED: Amazon CEO Gets Candid About Grocery Progress, Potential

The newest Whole Foods in Florida, which is set to open a few months after another outpost welcomed shoppers in Boca Raton, north of Miami, carries more than 500 local items. Other signature Whole Foods features include a full-service seafood counter; a produce department teeming with certified, organic, conventional and Sourced for Good fruits and vegetables; an array of specialty cheeses and other artisan foods; a curated grocery selection; a full-service meat counter with aged-in-house beef and fresh-made sausages, among other offerings; an extensive adult beverage section; an expansive prepared food area; and a full-service coffee bar, complete with many Cuban-style coffee drinks.

Following the grand-opening celebration in late June, the location at 2910 Biscayne Boulevard will operate daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods joins other retailers that are ramping up their presence in Miami. Earlier this year, Publix unveiled a two-story location at the Briar Bay Shopping Center. Spanning 53,287 square feet, this location includes an adjacent liquor store with beer, wine, spirits, and a range of soft drinks and accessories. 

Last month, the Miami-based gourmet retailer Basquet opened a small market in the city’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, the first physical store location for the specialty business that runs pop-up sites and an online business. 

Also reinforcing its presence in the area is Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets, a Hispanic-owned retailer that’s adding its third store in the market, in the Miami Gardens neighborhood. That store is expected to open its doors in July.

The 2025 openings continue a wave of retail activity in the large coastal city. Last fall, Target welcomed shoppers to a new store in downtown Miami, while ALDI added a Miami location. Both of those sites are within larger shopping centers.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The company is No. 10 on PG’s list. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, with nearly 2,000 locations, and Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 25. 

