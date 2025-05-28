Miami Grocery Scene Gets Hotter
Last month, the Miami-based gourmet retailer Basquet opened a small market in the city’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, the first physical store location for the specialty business that runs pop-up sites and an online business.
Also reinforcing its presence in the area is Miami-based Presidente Supermarkets, a Hispanic-owned retailer that’s adding its third store in the market, in the Miami Gardens neighborhood. That store is expected to open its doors in July.
The 2025 openings continue a wave of retail activity in the large coastal city. Last fall, Target welcomed shoppers to a new store in downtown Miami, while ALDI added a Miami location. Both of those sites are within larger shopping centers.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The company is No. 10 on PG’s list. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, with nearly 2,000 locations, and Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 25.