Trader Joe’s Earns Top Reputation Score
The pollsters dug a bit deeper into consumer attitudes, looking at how politics drives assessments of company reputations. According to this year’s findings, prices, not politics, are driving most brands’ reputations.
The average polarization store, which is the gap between how Republican and Democrat respondents view an organization, dropped from last year to this year. Moreover, two out of three consumers said that they are not interested in supporting companies that have become too political.
"Are we now entering an era of post-polarization?" asked John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll. "We used to get so upset by the culture wars, and now the absolute dominant priority and attention has been focused by the consumer on value."
To his point, Trader Joe’s has a reputation score of 82.9 among Democrats and 81.1 from Republicans. The Arizona Beverage Co. likewise has broad appeal and is the one brand in the top 10 for consumers of both political parties.