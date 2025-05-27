Trader Joe’s Earns Top Reputation Score

If the latest Axios Harris list of companies with the best reputation is any indication, consumers think a lot about food retailers and CPGs. The company with the No. 1 reputation ranking in 2025 is Trader Joe’s, which moved up 12 spots over the past year to edge out the second-place Patagonia outdoor apparel brand.

The Axios Harris Poll 100, based on a series of consumer surveys, gauged companies that stand out as having the best reputation and are hence the “most visible” organizations in the United States. Other retailers that landed on this year’s roster of reputable businesses include Costco (No. 5), Amazon.com (No. 19), ALDI (No. 32), Kroger (No. 35), CVS (No. 57), Walgreens (No. 65), Target (No. 68), Dollar Tree (No. 75), Walmart (No. 81) and Dollar General (No. 85).

Many CPGs also were deemed reputable in consumers’ eyes. The Arizona Tea Co. led that sector, ranking seventh in the Axios Harris Poll 100. Other featured brands include Kraft Heinz Co. (No. 18), Ben & Jerry’s (No. 24), Coca-Cola (No. 25), Procter & Gamble (No. 29), PepsiCo (No. 42) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (No. 87).