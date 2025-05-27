 Skip to main content

Trader Joe’s Earns Top Reputation Score

Annual Axios Harris Poll 100 lists several other retailers and brands that earn high marks from consumers
Lynn Petrak
TJ's storefront
Trader Joe's is a highly trusted business, ranking first in the Axios Harris Poll 100 list of reputable companies.

If the latest Axios Harris list of companies with the best reputation is any indication, consumers think a lot about food retailers and CPGs. The company with the No. 1 reputation ranking in 2025 is Trader Joe’s, which moved up 12 spots over the past year to edge out the second-place Patagonia outdoor apparel brand.

The Axios Harris Poll 100, based on a series of consumer surveys, gauged companies that stand out as having the best reputation and are hence the “most visible” organizations in the United States. Other retailers that landed on this year’s roster of reputable businesses include Costco (No. 5), Amazon.com (No. 19), ALDI (No. 32), Kroger (No. 35), CVS (No. 57), Walgreens (No. 65), Target (No. 68), Dollar Tree (No. 75), Walmart (No. 81) and Dollar General (No. 85).

Many CPGs also were deemed reputable in consumers’ eyes. The Arizona Tea Co. led that sector, ranking seventh in the Axios Harris Poll 100. Other featured brands include Kraft Heinz Co. (No. 18), Ben & Jerry’s (No. 24), Coca-Cola (No. 25), Procter & Gamble (No. 29), PepsiCo (No. 42) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (No. 87).

The pollsters dug a bit deeper into consumer attitudes, looking at how politics drives assessments of company reputations. According to this year’s findings, prices, not politics, are driving most brands’ reputations.

The average polarization store, which is the gap between how Republican and Democrat respondents view an organization, dropped from last year to this year. Moreover, two out of three consumers said that they are not interested in supporting companies that have become too political. 

"Are we now entering an era of post-polarization?" asked John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll. "We used to get so upset by the culture wars, and now the absolute dominant priority and attention has been focused by the consumer on value." 

To his point, Trader Joe’s has a reputation score of 82.9 among Democrats and 81.1 from Republicans. The Arizona Beverage Co. likewise has broad appeal and is the one brand in the top 10 for consumers of both political parties.

