Trader Joe's Eyes New York Distribution Center

Trader Joe’s is working to expand its presence on New York’s Long Island with plans to build a new warehouse and distribution center in the community of Islandia.

News of the project was first reported by Long Island Business News.

According to the report, the popular grocer is in contract to acquire 66 acres that would house a facility totaling 921,000 square feet. The proposal includes a 756,000-square-foot warehouse, 125,000 square feet of freezer storage, and a maintenance building totaling more than 6,200 square feet.

Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties are currently home to seven Trader Joe’s stores — five in Nassau and two in Suffolk — along with three stores each in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, which also sit on Long Island.

The closest Trader Joe’s distribution center to Long Island is the grocer’s 530,000-square-foot facility in Bath, Pa. Located north of Allentown in the eastern part of the Keystone State, the facility includes a refrigerated cooler room, an air-conditioned storage area, an ambient storage area, 110 loading docks and office space.

