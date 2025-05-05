FreshDirect Relaunches Service in Pennsylvania, Delaware Counties
FreshDirect is marking the expansion of service with an exclusive offer for customers in the region: $50 off $99+ with the code FRESHDIRECT50.
The move comes two months after the e-grocer joined the Uber Eats platform, marking the first time that FreshDirect’s offerings were available for on-demand delivery on a third-party app.
Founded in 2002 and now part of the Getir family, FreshDirect revealed in 2022 that it would it was exiting the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., areas to focus on markets in the metro New York area, which the e-grocer identified as its “biggest opportunity for future growth and expansion.” The company added that it was “excited to unlock new ZIP codes throughout the Tri-State service footprint and offer the freshest, highest-quality food to even more customers, with the unrivaled ease, convenience and speed FreshDirect is known for.” At its peak, FreshDirect offered grocery delivery in seven states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.