 Skip to main content

FreshDirect Relaunches Service in Pennsylvania, Delaware Counties

Return comes after listening to consumer feedback
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FreshDirect Truck Main Image
FreshDirect is once more delivering produce, meats, prepared meals and more straight to customers’ doors in select Pennsylvania and Delaware counties.

As of today, pioneering e-grocer FreshDirect has reintroduced service in Pennsylvania’s Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, as well as in New Castle County, Del., once more delivering produce, meats, prepared meals and more straight to customers’ doors in those areas. 

According to Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect, it listened to consumer feedback to expand its reach with a sharper focus on quality, convenience and local items. The return comes with flexible delivery windows, seamless ordering via app or website, and a curated assortment of responsibly sourced groceries. Customers can do a full grocery shop in just a few taps, with personalized reordering available to make the process even easier.

The online retailer noted that its groceries travel directly from farmers, ranchers and fishermen to customers while being kept in optimal conditions, with products up to seven days fresher than those in traditional stores. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

FreshDirect is marking the expansion of service with an exclusive offer for customers in the region: $50 off $99+ with the code FRESHDIRECT50.

The move comes two months after the e-grocer joined the Uber Eats platform, marking the first time that FreshDirect’s offerings were available for on-demand delivery on a third-party app. 

Founded in 2002 and now part of the Getir family, FreshDirect revealed in 2022 that it would it was exiting the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., areas to focus on markets in the metro New York area, which the e-grocer identified as its “biggest opportunity for future growth and expansion.” The company added that it was “excited to unlock new ZIP codes throughout the Tri-State service footprint and offer the freshest, highest-quality food to even more customers, with the unrivaled ease, convenience and speed FreshDirect is known for.” At its peak, FreshDirect offered grocery delivery in seven states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds