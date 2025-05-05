FreshDirect Relaunches Service in Pennsylvania, Delaware Counties

FreshDirect is once more delivering produce, meats, prepared meals and more straight to customers’ doors in select Pennsylvania and Delaware counties.

As of today, pioneering e-grocer FreshDirect has reintroduced service in Pennsylvania’s Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, as well as in New Castle County, Del., once more delivering produce, meats, prepared meals and more straight to customers’ doors in those areas.

According to Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect, it listened to consumer feedback to expand its reach with a sharper focus on quality, convenience and local items. The return comes with flexible delivery windows, seamless ordering via app or website, and a curated assortment of responsibly sourced groceries. Customers can do a full grocery shop in just a few taps, with personalized reordering available to make the process even easier.

The online retailer noted that its groceries travel directly from farmers, ranchers and fishermen to customers while being kept in optimal conditions, with products up to seven days fresher than those in traditional stores.