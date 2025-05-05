How Misfits Market Is Building a Better Grocery System

In 2024, Misfits Market saved more food than ever before, partnered with more farmers and mission-driven brands, and reached more households across the country, according to the e-grocer's latest impact report.

To coincide with Earth Month in April, e-grocer Misfits Market released its annual impact report, in which it outlined its actions over the past year to “[make] it easier for people to shop better for themselves and the planet.”

In 2024 – described by the Philadelphia-based online retailer as “our most impactful yet” – Misfits rescued an average of 500,000 pounds of food every week; continued to source from farms prioritizing organic, regenerative and climate-conscious practices; and maintained its focus on whole ingredients, less-processed options, and produce bred for flavor rather than shelf life.

Further, thanks to its food rescue buys, private label launches and lean operations, the company was able to save:

28,486,547 pounds of food from going to waste

16,484,355 pounds of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere

938,324,386 gallons of water from being wasted

According to Misfits, those savings are enough to power 1,000-plus homes for a year, fill more than 1,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools and bring its total food saved since 2018 to more than 238 million pounds.

