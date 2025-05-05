How Misfits Market Is Building a Better Grocery System
Additionally, over the past year, the e-grocer expanded its assortment by 50%, rolling out such new categories as vitamins and supplements while continuing to highlight emerging brands and healthier versions of pantry staples. Misfits also introduced more fresh meat and product items, added dozens more products under its Odds & Ends private brand, and embarked on exclusive partnerships with mission-driven brands like Pipcorn.
Further, in the past 12 months, Misfits launched its first-ever membership program, Misfits+, which helped customers save more while supporting food rescue efforts through a partnership with Feeding America; rolling out its own perishable fulfillment platform, Fulfilled by Misfits, to enable mission-aligned direct-to-consumer brands to scale faster and more sustainably; and introduced Misfits Market Rx to deliver medically tailored groceries to people in need, addressing food access and health equity at scale.
“Misfits Market was founded on the belief that good food shouldn’t go to waste — and that everyone deserves access to sustainable, high-quality groceries,” the company noted in its blog. “In 2024, we saved more food than ever before, partnered with more farmers and mission-driven brands, and reached more households across the country.”
In 2025, according to Misfits, “[w]e’re just getting warmed up.”