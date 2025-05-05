 Skip to main content

How Misfits Market Is Building a Better Grocery System

E-grocer's 2024 impact report details progress in fighting food waste, expanding access and more
Bridget Goldschmidt
In 2024, Misfits Market saved more food than ever before, partnered with more farmers and mission-driven brands, and reached more households across the country, according to the e-grocer's latest impact report.

To coincide with Earth Month in April, e-grocer Misfits Market released its annual impact report, in which it outlined its actions over the past year to “[make] it easier for people to shop better for themselves and the planet.” 

In 2024 – described by the Philadelphia-based online retailer as “our most impactful yet” – Misfits rescued an average of 500,000 pounds of food every week; continued to source from farms prioritizing organic, regenerative and climate-conscious practices; and maintained its focus on whole ingredients, less-processed options, and produce bred for flavor rather than shelf life.

Further, thanks to its food rescue buys, private label launches and lean operations, the company was able to save:

  • 28,486,547 pounds of food from going to waste
  • 16,484,355 pounds of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere
  • 938,324,386 gallons of water from being wasted

According to Misfits, those savings are enough to power 1,000-plus homes for a year, fill more than 1,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools and bring its total food saved since 2018 to more than 238 million pounds.

Additionally, over the past year, the e-grocer expanded its assortment by 50%, rolling out such new categories as vitamins and supplements while continuing to highlight emerging brands and healthier versions of pantry staples. Misfits also introduced more fresh meat and product items, added dozens more products under its Odds & Ends private brand, and embarked on exclusive partnerships with mission-driven brands like Pipcorn.

Further, in the past 12 months, Misfits launched its first-ever membership program, Misfits+, which helped customers save more while supporting food rescue efforts through a partnership with Feeding America; rolling out its own perishable fulfillment platform, Fulfilled by Misfits, to enable mission-aligned direct-to-consumer brands to scale faster and more sustainably; and introduced Misfits Market Rx to deliver medically tailored groceries to people in need, addressing food access and health equity at scale.

Misfits Market was founded on the belief that good food shouldn’t go to waste — and that everyone deserves access to sustainable, high-quality groceries,” the company noted in its blog. “In 2024, we saved more food than ever before, partnered with more farmers and mission-driven brands, and reached more households across the country.”

In 2025, according to Misfits, “[w]e’re just getting warmed up.”

