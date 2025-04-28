Ahold Delhaize Achieves A- Climate Rating

Ahold Delhaize was recognized as a leader in climate by CDP, a prominent global benchmark on environmental issues.

Ahold Delhaize has been recognized as a leader in climate by CDP, which upgraded the company’s Climate rating to A-. This recognition is an important reflection of Ahold Delhaize’s efforts in the transition to a healthy and sustainable food system.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP scores companies from D- to A.

Around 13% of the thousands of companies globally assessed by CDP achieved the A or A- level this year, which is the scoring range indicating that Ahold Delhaize is a leader in managing the most significant climate challenges and opportunities. To earn this "leadership" status, as CDP states, “organizations must demonstrate best practice in the strategies they utilize and the actions they undertake.”

In obtaining its A- grade, Ahold Delhaize is recognized for its improvements compared to last year around climate risk and opportunities disclosures, scope 3 emissions disclosures and targets, integrating climate in business strategy and emission reduction initiatives.

Ahold Delhaize was also recently recognized by Progressive Grocer for its efforts to reduce scope 3 greenhouse-gas emissions, along with other earth-friendly initiatives. The publication named the company among its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2025.