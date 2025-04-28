 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize Achieves A- Climate Rating

CDP's scoring indicates food retailer is a leader in managing most significant climate challenges and opportunities
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ahold Delhaize was recognized as a leader in climate by CDP, a prominent global benchmark on environmental issues.

Ahold Delhaize has been recognized as a leader in climate by CDP, which upgraded the company’s Climate rating to A-. This recognition is an important reflection of Ahold Delhaize’s efforts in the transition to a healthy and sustainable food system. 

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP scores companies from D- to A. 

Around 13% of the thousands of companies globally assessed by CDP achieved the A or A- level this year, which is the scoring range indicating that Ahold Delhaize is a leader in managing the most significant climate challenges and opportunities. To earn this "leadership" status, as CDP states, “organizations must demonstrate best practice in the strategies they utilize and the actions they undertake.”  

In obtaining its A- grade, Ahold Delhaize is recognized for its improvements compared to last year around climate risk and opportunities disclosures, scope 3 emissions disclosures and targets, integrating climate in business strategy and emission reduction initiatives.  

Ahold Delhaize was also recently recognized by Progressive Grocer for its efforts to reduce scope 3 greenhouse-gas emissions, along with other earth-friendly initiatives. The publication named the company among its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2025

The retail conglomerate's approach to addressing climate change focuses on both the impact of climate change on its business and how its business activities impact the climate. According to the company, Ahold Delhaize aims to reduce its impact through decarbonization commitments in its own operations and value chain. It also aims to mitigate and adapt to climate-related risks and the implications for business, including physical and transition risks, as well as the identification of climate-related opportunities in the transition to a low-carbon economy. 

CDP also scores companies on the themes Forests and Water. Ahold Delhaize received a C rating for both, which is reportedly categorized as average amongst all CDP rated companies. “We are proud of the Climate rating and recognize that we still have the opportunity to improve our performance on Forests and Water,” as stated by Ahold Delhaize. 

Meanwhile, Ahold Delhaize published its second annual "Green Bond Allocation and Impact Report" last week. The report provides details on the use of proceeds and related environmental impact of the Green Bond issued in March 2024.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

