Ahold Delhaize Achieves A- Climate Rating
The retail conglomerate's approach to addressing climate change focuses on both the impact of climate change on its business and how its business activities impact the climate. According to the company, Ahold Delhaize aims to reduce its impact through decarbonization commitments in its own operations and value chain. It also aims to mitigate and adapt to climate-related risks and the implications for business, including physical and transition risks, as well as the identification of climate-related opportunities in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
CDP also scores companies on the themes Forests and Water. Ahold Delhaize received a C rating for both, which is reportedly categorized as average amongst all CDP rated companies. “We are proud of the Climate rating and recognize that we still have the opportunity to improve our performance on Forests and Water,” as stated by Ahold Delhaize.
Meanwhile, Ahold Delhaize published its second annual "Green Bond Allocation and Impact Report" last week. The report provides details on the use of proceeds and related environmental impact of the Green Bond issued in March 2024.
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.