Grocers Make a World of Difference on Earth Day

Retailers share progress toward sustainability goals, inspire others to make changes
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
SEG sustainability
SEG published its 2024 Impact Report on Earth Day, April 22.

Earth Day, observed on April 22, is often considered a calendar milepost for marking progress toward sustainability. This year, several companies have posted recaps of efforts to reduce their respective environmental footprint and shared how they encourage team members and customers to live more sustainably. 

Below are examples of grocery businesses that have summarized recent sustainability initiatives at a time when such topics are top of mind.

Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company of the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners and one of Progressive Grocer’s Impact Award winners, released its 2024 Impact Report on Earth Day. Among other highlights, SEG shared that its EV stations saw a 16.7% year-over-year increase in charging activity, as the company invested in three more charging stations, upgraded parking lot lighting to energy-efficient LEDs and used salvaged and energy-saving materials for roof replacements. 

On the waste reduction front, the retailer reported that it eliminated the use of nearly 1.38 million single-use plastic bags through its reusable Community Bag program and increased paper savings by 16.4% via digital receipts and coupons. Recycling efforts led to a diversion of more than 3.1 million pounds of plastic and 49,000 tons of cardboard from landfills.

In addition, SEG and its charitable arm, SEG Gives Foundation, have donated time, talent and funds to support local conservation efforts across the company’s five-state footprint. The grocer teamed up with nine organizations and given nearly $9,000 to support environmental efforts in local communities. In addition, SEG doled out more than $1 million in monetary and product donations to help alleviate hunger, hosted over 30 mobile food pantry events and provided nearly $600,000 to emergency assistance and disaster relief for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The fifth annual Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant provided $487,500 to deserving nonprofit organizations that work to address racial disparities in healthcare, food insecurity and education.

“Reflecting on our incredible journey in 2024, we continue to find inspiration in the power of progress as we strengthen our dedication to building a more sustainable future. Last year, we lent a helping hand to our neighbors in need, led product innovation with excellence and authenticity, and advanced our earth-friendly initiatives. By empowering our associates to feed and enrich our communities, we are proudly doing our part to create a stronger world for generations to come,” said Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Hucker.

H-E-B bag
H-E-B is giving away tens of thousands of reusable tote bags for Earth Day.

H-E-B 

Once again this year, the Texas grocer is giving away 274,000 free reusable bags on Earth Day. Since 2008, H-E-B has provided more than 3.2 million reusable bags in honor of the occasion

This year’s bag design resembles a nostalgic postcard, with scenery from Galveston Island State Park. The tote highlights the H-E-B “Our Texas, Our Future” mission of increasing awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water and air in Texas. As part of that mission, the retailer is sponsoring the Trash Free Gulf campaign, which gives community members a chance to participate in over 40 litter cleanups in every major watershed and along the coastline.

Other recent sustainability efforts include H-E-B’s annual school plastic bag challenge, in which hundreds of classrooms across Texas collect thousands of pounds of plastic bags. This year, 792 schools gathered more than 6.7 million plastic bags, beating last year’s record of five million bags. Winning schools will receive H-E-B gift cards as prizes.

Albertsons Cos.

Albertsons Cos., another winner of PG’s Impact Awards, has long highlighted its “Recipe for Change” commitment to making a positive commitment to the earth and people. That mission includes three pillars of products it sells, communities it serves and the planet it shares.

As part of that Recipe for Change framework, the company is using its social media pages during Earth Month and on Earth Day to showcase products with on-pack labels and certifications such as USDA Organic Certified, Fair Trade USA Certified, Responsible Choice and EPA Safer Choice Certified. The company also touts its Own Brands packaged salad with trays made from recycled plastic.

Instacart

The grocery tech company is teaming up with California-based organic salad brand Earthbound Farm on an Earth Month campaign. The multi-channel initiative runs across digital, social and mobile platforms and features eco-conscious influencers, targeted outreach via Instacart’s email, mobile channels and a promo code offer for fresh greens, FromEarth2You at checkout.

On Earth Day, Instacart users are experiencing an Earthbound Farm storefront takeover that spotlights an array of organic and greenhouse grown offerings and the products’ new plant-based tray packaging.

“This partnership brings our mission to life right where it matters — at the moment of choice,” said Christina Barnard, VP of brand marketing at Earthbound Farm.

Added Stephanie Paturzo Swingle, senior director of B2B marketing at Instacart: "This new co-marketing solution enables brands like Earthbound Farm to connect with customers in highly targeted ways during key shopping moments. By unlocking custom promo code capabilities, we’re helping brands drive engagement and create seamless, measurable paths to purchase that inspire customers to shop instantly and form new habits."

