Grocers Make a World of Difference on Earth Day

H-E-B is giving away tens of thousands of reusable tote bags for Earth Day.
H-E-B
Once again this year, the Texas grocer is giving away 274,000 free reusable bags on Earth Day. Since 2008, H-E-B has provided more than 3.2 million reusable bags in honor of the occasion
This year’s bag design resembles a nostalgic postcard, with scenery from Galveston Island State Park. The tote highlights the H-E-B “Our Texas, Our Future” mission of increasing awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water and air in Texas. As part of that mission, the retailer is sponsoring the Trash Free Gulf campaign, which gives community members a chance to participate in over 40 litter cleanups in every major watershed and along the coastline.
Other recent sustainability efforts include H-E-B’s annual school plastic bag challenge, in which hundreds of classrooms across Texas collect thousands of pounds of plastic bags. This year, 792 schools gathered more than 6.7 million plastic bags, beating last year’s record of five million bags. Winning schools will receive H-E-B gift cards as prizes.
Albertsons Cos.
Albertsons Cos., another winner of PG’s Impact Awards, has long highlighted its “Recipe for Change” commitment to making a positive commitment to the earth and people. That mission includes three pillars of products it sells, communities it serves and the planet it shares.
As part of that Recipe for Change framework, the company is using its social media pages during Earth Month and on Earth Day to showcase products with on-pack labels and certifications such as USDA Organic Certified, Fair Trade USA Certified, Responsible Choice and EPA Safer Choice Certified. The company also touts its Own Brands packaged salad with trays made from recycled plastic.
Instacart
The grocery tech company is teaming up with California-based organic salad brand Earthbound Farm on an Earth Month campaign. The multi-channel initiative runs across digital, social and mobile platforms and features eco-conscious influencers, targeted outreach via Instacart’s email, mobile channels and a promo code offer for fresh greens, FromEarth2You at checkout.
On Earth Day, Instacart users are experiencing an Earthbound Farm storefront takeover that spotlights an array of organic and greenhouse grown offerings and the products’ new plant-based tray packaging.
“This partnership brings our mission to life right where it matters — at the moment of choice,” said Christina Barnard, VP of brand marketing at Earthbound Farm.
Added Stephanie Paturzo Swingle, senior director of B2B marketing at Instacart: "This new co-marketing solution enables brands like Earthbound Farm to connect with customers in highly targeted ways during key shopping moments. By unlocking custom promo code capabilities, we’re helping brands drive engagement and create seamless, measurable paths to purchase that inspire customers to shop instantly and form new habits."