Grocers Make a World of Difference on Earth Day

Earth Day, observed on April 22, is often considered a calendar milepost for marking progress toward sustainability. This year, several companies have posted recaps of efforts to reduce their respective environmental footprint and shared how they encourage team members and customers to live more sustainably.

Below are examples of grocery businesses that have summarized recent sustainability initiatives at a time when such topics are top of mind.

Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company of the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners and one of Progressive Grocer’s Impact Award winners, released its 2024 Impact Report on Earth Day. Among other highlights, SEG shared that its EV stations saw a 16.7% year-over-year increase in charging activity, as the company invested in three more charging stations, upgraded parking lot lighting to energy-efficient LEDs and used salvaged and energy-saving materials for roof replacements.

On the waste reduction front, the retailer reported that it eliminated the use of nearly 1.38 million single-use plastic bags through its reusable Community Bag program and increased paper savings by 16.4% via digital receipts and coupons. Recycling efforts led to a diversion of more than 3.1 million pounds of plastic and 49,000 tons of cardboard from landfills.

In addition, SEG and its charitable arm, SEG Gives Foundation, have donated time, talent and funds to support local conservation efforts across the company’s five-state footprint. The grocer teamed up with nine organizations and given nearly $9,000 to support environmental efforts in local communities. In addition, SEG doled out more than $1 million in monetary and product donations to help alleviate hunger, hosted over 30 mobile food pantry events and provided nearly $600,000 to emergency assistance and disaster relief for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The fifth annual Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant provided $487,500 to deserving nonprofit organizations that work to address racial disparities in healthcare, food insecurity and education.

“Reflecting on our incredible journey in 2024, we continue to find inspiration in the power of progress as we strengthen our dedication to building a more sustainable future. Last year, we lent a helping hand to our neighbors in need, led product innovation with excellence and authenticity, and advanced our earth-friendly initiatives. By empowering our associates to feed and enrich our communities, we are proudly doing our part to create a stronger world for generations to come,” said Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Hucker.