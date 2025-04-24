 Skip to main content

Stater Bros. Expands Reusable Packaging Partnership

Grocer working with IFCO to create long-term value in produce department
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
IFCO Stater Bros. RPCs Main Image
Under a multiyear agreement, Stater Bros. will broaden its use of IFCO reusable packaging containers across a wider range of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Stater Bros. Markets, Southern California largest privately owned supermarket chain, has expanded its long-term strategic partnership with IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh food. Under the multiyear agreement, Stater Bros. will broaden its use of IFCO reusable packaging containers (RPCs) across a wider range of fresh fruits and vegetables. The collaboration aims to improve operational efficiencies, boost sustainability efforts, reduce product shrink and food waste, and enhance the freshness and quality of fresh produce available in Stater Bros.’ stores.  

Stater Bros. and IFCO conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the grocer’s fresh grocery supply chain, a process that included in-depth assessments of stores and distribution centers, in addition to consultations with major produce suppliers. The evaluation uncovered opportunities to improve product freshness, lower costs and optimize workforce efficiency.

Switching to IFCO RPCs from single-use packaging for such items as carrots, corn, stone fruits, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and soft and wet vegetables ensures that Stater Bros. has a safer, more stable and protective packaging solution during palletization, transportation and storage of fresh products, according to the companies. As a result of this transition, given the option, more than 80% of Stater Bros. suppliers would select IFCO RPCs to transport their fresh products.

[RELATED: Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We appreciate the close collaboration with the IFCO team and their commitment to providing the best possible packaging solution for our specific needs,” said Brian Sahargun Sr., manager of produce at Stater Bros. “As more of our fresh products are transported in IFCO RPCs, we can maximize the operational and sustainability benefits. Their durability makes it easier to securely stack, store and transport fresh products more efficiently. This is an exciting development, as shown by the positive response of our key suppliers in choosing to use IFCO RPCs to transport their fresh products.”

Added Jacob Cadwallader, Stater Bros.’ director of produce: “As we continue to reduce single-use packaging in our stores, we’re changing our store environment. Our teammates will spend less time in the back handling packaging waste, but more time in the store with our customers, which is where they prefer to be. Additionally, the highly ventilated and robust design of the IFCO RPCs ensures our products are kept fresher for longer, cutting down on shrink and waste. And it’s our customers who ultimately appreciate the results, which is consistently high-quality fresh produce in our stores.”

“IFCO is proud to partner with Stater Bros. and support their pursuit of service excellence,” noted Jon Brooks, VP, retail sales at Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO. “Our circular economy pooling model, saves retailers time, space and effort, all while reducing the environmental impacts of their supply chain.” 

Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds