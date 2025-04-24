Stater Bros. Expands Reusable Packaging Partnership
“We appreciate the close collaboration with the IFCO team and their commitment to providing the best possible packaging solution for our specific needs,” said Brian Sahargun Sr., manager of produce at Stater Bros. “As more of our fresh products are transported in IFCO RPCs, we can maximize the operational and sustainability benefits. Their durability makes it easier to securely stack, store and transport fresh products more efficiently. This is an exciting development, as shown by the positive response of our key suppliers in choosing to use IFCO RPCs to transport their fresh products.”
Added Jacob Cadwallader, Stater Bros.’ director of produce: “As we continue to reduce single-use packaging in our stores, we’re changing our store environment. Our teammates will spend less time in the back handling packaging waste, but more time in the store with our customers, which is where they prefer to be. Additionally, the highly ventilated and robust design of the IFCO RPCs ensures our products are kept fresher for longer, cutting down on shrink and waste. And it’s our customers who ultimately appreciate the results, which is consistently high-quality fresh produce in our stores.”
“IFCO is proud to partner with Stater Bros. and support their pursuit of service excellence,” noted Jon Brooks, VP, retail sales at Tampa, Fla.-based IFCO. “Our circular economy pooling model, saves retailers time, space and effort, all while reducing the environmental impacts of their supply chain.”
Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024.