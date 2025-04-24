Stater Bros. Expands Reusable Packaging Partnership

Under a multiyear agreement, Stater Bros. will broaden its use of IFCO reusable packaging containers across a wider range of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Stater Bros. Markets, Southern California largest privately owned supermarket chain, has expanded its long-term strategic partnership with IFCO, a provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh food. Under the multiyear agreement, Stater Bros. will broaden its use of IFCO reusable packaging containers (RPCs) across a wider range of fresh fruits and vegetables. The collaboration aims to improve operational efficiencies, boost sustainability efforts, reduce product shrink and food waste, and enhance the freshness and quality of fresh produce available in Stater Bros.’ stores.

Stater Bros. and IFCO conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the grocer’s fresh grocery supply chain, a process that included in-depth assessments of stores and distribution centers, in addition to consultations with major produce suppliers. The evaluation uncovered opportunities to improve product freshness, lower costs and optimize workforce efficiency.

Switching to IFCO RPCs from single-use packaging for such items as carrots, corn, stone fruits, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and soft and wet vegetables ensures that Stater Bros. has a safer, more stable and protective packaging solution during palletization, transportation and storage of fresh products, according to the companies. As a result of this transition, given the option, more than 80% of Stater Bros. suppliers would select IFCO RPCs to transport their fresh products.

