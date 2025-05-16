 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Dazzles in Vegas With Enhanced Shopping Experience

Grocer debuts new store that replaces previous site in Sin City
Lynn Petrak
WFM LV coffee bar
Patrons of a new Whole Foods in Las Vegas can fuel up for their trip at the welcoming coffee bar.

Whole Foods Market is making a bet on an investment in the Las Vegas market. The grocer has opened a new store in the Summerlin neighborhood of that city that replaces a previous nearby location.

The 46,500-square-foot outpost at 2475 S. Town Center Drive welcomed shoppers on May 15. Customers can discover more than 100 local items at the new store and browse an expanded assortment of products across Whole Foods’ perimeter and center store aisles. The other store in the Fort Apache area is now shuttered.

“I started my Whole Foods Market career helping open the Fort Apache store back in 2003 – since then, this area has grown tremendously, and we’re excited to bring a brand new, larger location to the community,” said store team leader Ruben Nuno. “With an upgraded coffee and juice bar, new prepared foods venues and an expanded indoor and outdoor cafe seating area, we are thrilled to welcome customers into this new store – while offering the same expertise and service we’ve proudly delivered for the past two decades.”

WFM LV specialty
Las Vegas may be in the desert, but Whole Foods' foragers have stocked the new store with more than a hundred local products.

The grand opening drew a crowd of shoppers who enjoyed free coffee and snacks from local suppliers. The first 300 customers received a limited-edition tote bag and coupons. Whole Foods took the occasion to donate an all-electric refrigerated van to a local nonprofit that will pick up surplus foods from the store to serve the community and help prevent food waste.

Whole Foods has been on an opening roll in 2025, recently unveiling stores in Pennsylvania and Florida, adding another smaller format Daily Shop in New York City, and expanding overseas with a site in London, England.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers

