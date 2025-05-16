Whole Foods Market Dazzles in Vegas With Enhanced Shopping Experience

Patrons of a new Whole Foods in Las Vegas can fuel up for their trip at the welcoming coffee bar.

Whole Foods Market is making a bet on an investment in the Las Vegas market. The grocer has opened a new store in the Summerlin neighborhood of that city that replaces a previous nearby location.

The 46,500-square-foot outpost at 2475 S. Town Center Drive welcomed shoppers on May 15. Customers can discover more than 100 local items at the new store and browse an expanded assortment of products across Whole Foods’ perimeter and center store aisles. The other store in the Fort Apache area is now shuttered.

“I started my Whole Foods Market career helping open the Fort Apache store back in 2003 – since then, this area has grown tremendously, and we’re excited to bring a brand new, larger location to the community,” said store team leader Ruben Nuno. “With an upgraded coffee and juice bar, new prepared foods venues and an expanded indoor and outdoor cafe seating area, we are thrilled to welcome customers into this new store – while offering the same expertise and service we’ve proudly delivered for the past two decades.”