 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: 2nd Whole Foods Daily Shop Now Open in NYC

East Village store part of grocer’s rollout of smaller-format sites
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Daily Shop prepared
The Daily Shop concept is rooted in convenience, with offerings like grab-and-go prepared foods.

Whole Foods Market is taking another smaller tack in the big city. The grocer’s second Whole Foods Market Daily Shop is now open in New York City’s East Village neighborhood.

Located at 409 East 14th Street in the StuyTown development, the smaller-format store spans 10,000 square feet. Similar to the first Daily Shop that opened in September 2024 on the Upper East Side, this site caters to the needs of convenience-oriented customers, with grab-and-go coffee, tea, juices, smoothies, sandwiches and desserts and a selection of grocery and household items. The Daily Shop also continues the Whole Foods tradition of stocking hundreds of local products.

[PODCAST: Each Whole Foods Store Is a Snowflake]

“We are excited to open the second Whole Foods Market Daily Shop location and to join the StuyTown community. This store is unique and reflects the energy, diversity and culture of the neighborhood we serve,” said store team leader Christian Damaso. “We’ll be stocked with fresh, high-quality ingredients and prepared foods – whether they’re picking up coffee or a smoothie, grabbing lunch to-go, or doing their weekly grocery shop – we look forward to welcoming our customers into this new space.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

On opening day, the retailer gave the first 300 shoppers a limited-edition tote bag and provided free coffee and breakfast bites throughout the morning. Officials also took the occasion to present a local supplier, Uncle Waithley’s, with a low-interest loan through the company’s Local Producer Loan Program (LPLP). The grocer is supporting the community in other ways too, contributing products to a local mission and nonprofit housing group.

This won’t be the newest Daily Shop for long. Whole Foods is putting the finishing touches on its third Daily Shop in NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, set to open on June 4.

As its name denotes, the Daily Shop in East Village’s StuyTown development is open daily, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers

Whole Foods Daily Market in NYC's East Village

  • DS EV exterior
    DS EV exterior
  • DS EV produce
    DS EV produce
  • DS EV bakery
    DS EV bakery
  • DS EV seafood
    DS EV seafood
  • DS EV cheese
    DS EV cheese
  • DS EV grocery
    DS EV grocery
  • DS EV drink
    DS EV drink
  • DS EV check
    DS EV check

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds