PHOTO GALLERY: 2nd Whole Foods Daily Shop Now Open in NYC

On opening day, the retailer gave the first 300 shoppers a limited-edition tote bag and provided free coffee and breakfast bites throughout the morning. Officials also took the occasion to present a local supplier, Uncle Waithley’s, with a low-interest loan through the company’s Local Producer Loan Program (LPLP). The grocer is supporting the community in other ways too, contributing products to a local mission and nonprofit housing group.

This won’t be the newest Daily Shop for long. Whole Foods is putting the finishing touches on its third Daily Shop in NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, set to open on June 4.

As its name denotes, the Daily Shop in East Village’s StuyTown development is open daily, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers.