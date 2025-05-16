CUB Debuts New Flagship Store

The Burnsville location aims to provide an elevated shopping experience with upgraded services and expanded departments, among them:

A bold new store façade and shopper-friendly layout

An improved produce section with a broader organic assortment

An updated deli experience with more grab-and-go meals, hot foods, and a relaunch in partnership with Dietz & Watson , featuring more than 60 curated items, including bulk meats, grab-and-go options, shelf-stable condiments, and exclusive charcuterie items, and clean-label, antibiotic-free, and artisan deli selections

A new prepared-in-house sushi station

Expanded floral, bakery (with custom cake decorating), seafood, meat, Kitchen Shop and Vitamin Shop departments

LED video monitors throughout the store

A drive-thru online order pickup lane

The Burnsville store will also offer an all-new pharmacy featuring drive-thru and walk-up options, as well as a revamped health and beauty department created to engage wellness-driven shoppers and meet modern expectations. The refreshed product assortment includes the latest trending brands in clean beauty and wellness supplements.

Additionally, the new Cub Wine & Spirits is more than four times the size of the previous location and will feature a vastly expanded selection of beer, high-end wines and premium spirits; a new tasting bar for sampling, education and event programming; and interactive displays and enhanced merchandising to encourage discovery and inspiration.

A grocery wholesaler delivering fresh, branded, and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers, Providence, R.I.-based UNFI is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights and shelf management.