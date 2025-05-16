 Skip to main content

CUB Debuts New Flagship Store

Burnsville, Minn., location boasts brand-new “Shop Happy” platform, expanded offerings
More than four times the size of the previous location, the new Burnsville, Minn., CUB Wine & Spirits will feature a vastly expanded selection of beer, high-end wines and premium spirits.

CUB and CUB Wine & Spirits held the grand opening of the banners’ newest store at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, at 1750 County Road 42 in Burnsville, Minn. The new location has re-established Stillwater, Minn.-based CUB’s presence in Burnsville with a reinvented shopping experience, following the closure of the original store in 2024. 

“This store represents more than a rebuild — it’s a bold step forward in Cub’s future, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have that step take place in Burnsville,” explained Andre Persaud, president and CEO of UNFI Retail/Cub. “Beyond opening the store’s doors, we’re also proud to launch our new brand platform, Shop Happy. From our fresh new look and feel to the way we talk about joy and simplicity, our new platform and store design are part of the way Cub is repositioning for the next generation of grocery. You’ll see this new vision come to life all summer across our stores — but we’re excited to kick that off right here!”

Reflecting Cub’s evolving commitment to freshness, friendliness and community pride, delivered simply and consistently, Shop Happy is a creative platform that recognizes such small joys as discovering a fresh and local product, scoring a great deal or being greeted with a warm smile.

The Burnsville location aims to provide an elevated shopping experience with upgraded services and expanded departments, among them:

  • A bold new store façade and shopper-friendly layout
  • An improved produce section with a broader organic assortment
  • An updated deli experience with more grab-and-go meals, hot foods, and a relaunch in partnership with Dietz & Watson, featuring more than 60 curated items, including bulk meats, grab-and-go options, shelf-stable condiments, and exclusive charcuterie items, and clean-label, antibiotic-free, and artisan deli selections
  • A new prepared-in-house sushi station
  • Expanded floral, bakery (with custom cake decorating), seafood, meat, Kitchen Shop and Vitamin Shop departments
  • LED video monitors throughout the store
  • A drive-thru online order pickup lane

The Burnsville store will also offer an all-new pharmacy featuring drive-thru and walk-up options, as well as a revamped health and beauty department created to engage wellness-driven shoppers and meet modern expectations. The refreshed product assortment includes the latest trending brands in clean beauty and wellness supplements.

Additionally, the new Cub Wine & Spirits is more than four times the size of the previous location and will feature a vastly expanded selection of beer, high-end wines and premium spirits; a  new tasting bar for sampling, education and event programming; and interactive displays and enhanced merchandising to encourage discovery and inspiration.

A grocery wholesaler delivering fresh, branded, and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers, Providence, R.I.-based UNFI is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights and shelf management. 

