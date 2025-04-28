Labor Actions Heat Up With Minnesota Grocers

Grocery worker issues are bubbling up in Minnesota, ahead of the labor-centric May Day this week. On April 27, around 200 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 and supporters attended a rally outside a Lunds & Byerlys store in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina alongside the state’s Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat.

The union members associates, who have been working without a contact since March, gathered to lobby for better wages and benefits and called for more protections for hours and transfers. Sunday’s event was the start of what UFCW 663 is calling a “Week of Action” around the May Day occasion, with 20 planned events. In addition to grocery employees at stores including Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's Markets, Cub Foods and Jerry's Foods, the union comprises meat packer and processor workers, and healthcare workers.

[RELATED: UNFI Drivers in Wisconsin Join Teamsters]

"In this economy, in this moment, as people are doing everything they can to simply take care of themselves and take care of their families, folks at this establishment should have the back of these workers," Flanagan said at the gathering outside Lunds & Byerlys, a family-owned company.