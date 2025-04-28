Labor Actions Heat Up With Minnesota Grocers
Other local officials were on hand for organized activities in the area. State Rep. Julie Greene visited an event outside Jerry's Foods in Edina and declared, “I am a frequent shopper here. And many of my constituents shop here as well. I am here in support of having fair benefits and fair wages.”
Andrea Turner, a UFCW 663 member and a full-time deli supervisor at Lunds & Byerlys, talked about the current situation on an April 28 Facebook Live panel discussion with members of other labor groups. “I’ve worked for Lunds & Byerlys for 42 years. My co-workers and I work hard to provide the best customer service and we deserve pay and benefits that reflect that hard work. We need good, affordable healthcare and we should not take homeless pay because of the cost of healthcare,” she said. “We are also fighting for family-sustaining wages.”
According to a report from CBS News, grocers in the Minneapolis area issued a joint statement on April 10 addressing potential labor actions. "It is unfortunate that the union has taken the unnecessary step of protesting at our stores,” they wrote. “We hope the union will come to the table and work with leadership on an agreement that is fair to everyone and enables grocers to continue to meet the needs of the thousands of customers we serve each day," the companies wrote.