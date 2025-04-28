UNFI Drivers in Wisconsin Join Teamsters

UNFI asserts that it offers competitive pay and benefits and safe working conditions to all its associates.

In a 2-to-1 vote, 77 United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) drivers in Wisconsin have joined Teamsters Local 200. The group reportedly organized with the Teamsters to secure strong union wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. It delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers.

In a statement to Progressive Grocer regarding its drivers joining Teamsters Local 200, UNFI said: “UNFI offers competitive pay and benefits and safe working conditions to all associates. Where our associates are represented, UNFI maintains constructive relationships with those unions, and we bargain in good faith to reach agreements that are fair to both sides. In these agreements, we address wages and benefits, other terms and conditions of employment, and the need for operating flexibility to satisfy customer demands regarding the delivery of our products.”