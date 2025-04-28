 Skip to main content

UNFI Drivers in Wisconsin Join Teamsters

3,000+ workers have organized with union since 2022
Marian Zboraj
UNFI asserts that it offers competitive pay and benefits and safe working conditions to all its associates. 

In a 2-to-1 vote, 77 United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) drivers in Wisconsin have joined Teamsters Local 200. The group reportedly organized with the Teamsters to secure strong union wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. It delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. 

In a statement to Progressive Grocer regarding its drivers joining Teamsters Local 200, UNFI said: “UNFI offers competitive pay and benefits and safe working conditions to all associates. Where our associates are represented, UNFI maintains constructive relationships with those unions, and we bargain in good faith to reach agreements that are fair to both sides. In these agreements, we address wages and benefits, other terms and conditions of employment, and the need for operating flexibility to satisfy customer demands regarding the delivery of our products.”

Last month, more than 1,000 newly organized drivers and warehouse workers at UNFI in Florida, Georgia and Illinois ratified their first Teamsters contracts

The five-year agreements protect UNFI Teamsters with an $8 hourly pay increase over the life of the contracts, comprehensive Teamsters health care coverage, a defined benefit pension through the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Fund, enhanced safety protections, stronger seniority rights and expanded paid time off.

Since 2022, more than 3,000 UNFI workers have organized with the Teamsters. 

In other union news, Teamsters held practice pickets at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) facilities in Englewood, Colo.; Milwaukee; Salt Lake City; and throughout Southern California last week to demand that the employer come to terms on 19 collective-bargaining agreements set to expire May 5. DFA is the largest dairy cooperative in North America.

Teamsters are demanding higher wages, improved health care and retirement benefits, protections against job loss caused by automation, and a common expiration date for about 2,000 workers covered by the contracts. After May 5, the union can immediately call for a work stoppage at any one of the 35 DFA locations still in bargaining negotiations.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

