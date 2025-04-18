Union Files Suit Against King Soopers, City Market
She added that “this lawsuit is about ensuring King Soopers is held accountable for failing to honor the agreement they made.”
At press time, Kroger had not yet responded to a request for comment by Progressive Grocer.
Also back in February, King Soopers filed a federal lawsuit against UFCW Local 7, alleging that, in furtherance of a “union-driven agenda that prioritizes out-of-state special interests over the hardworking people who call [Colorado] home,” it unlawfully forced the company to bargain with labor unions that don’t represent the grocery store chain’s associates. UFCW Local 7 has described the suit as “frivolous.”
Local 7, the largest private-sector union in Colorado, is affiliated with the Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), which represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada, and is one of the largest private-sector unions in North America. UFCW members work in such industries as retail food, food processing, agriculture, retail sales and health care.
King Soopers/City Market employs more than 22,300 associates who serve customers daily at locations throughout Colorado. The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.