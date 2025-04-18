Union Files Suit Against King Soopers, City Market

Last February, unionized King Soopers workers went on strike for 11 days. Now UFCW Local 7 is suing the Kroger banner for allegedly violating the agreement that ended the strike.

In a recently filed lawsuit, UFCW Local 7 claims that The Kroger Co. banners King Soopers and City Market are in violation of an agreement the parties signed at the end of a strike this past February.

During the 11-day labor action at 79 King Soopers stores in Colorado, union workers raised concerns about alleged unfair labor practices at the chain. King Soopers and the union came to an agreement that ended the strike, and both sides committed to return to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith, with the union saying it wouldn’t take any more strike actions for 100 days and the employer saying it wouldn’t unilaterally add any changes to the contract, according to the suit.

“We agreed to end the strike and return to work and have labor peace for 100 days,” noted Kim Cordova, president of Denver-based UFCW Local 7. “The employer’s side of that agreement was that they would not implement any new terms without our agreement, lock out workers, and would negotiate in good faith. They have failed in that commitment.”

UFCW Local 7 contends that these alleged violations have led to the employer not considering the union’s proposals and issuing ultimatums that would expire in April – months ahead of the end of the 100-day stand-down agreement.

“The employer needs to address issues of staffing, safety, raises, benefits and other topics,” added Cordova. “King Soopers has been acting in the same manner they did before our strike – a my-way- or-the highway approach to negotiations. That is not a negotiation. That is an ultimatum – one of the many things they can’t do during this good-faith bargaining process.”