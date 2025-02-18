UFCW Local 7 Suspends Strike at King Soopers Stores
There has been some back-and-forth during this months-long negotiating process. Earlier this month, King Soopers sued Local 7, contending that the group forced the company to enter into talks with out-of-state organized labor groups that do not represent its associates. On Feb. 14, a judge denied King Soopers’ request to “severely” limit picketing activity.
Kroger has repeatedly denied the union’s contentions, maintaining that the company holds itself to the highest ethical standards. In a statement, King Soopers/City Market President Joe Kelley reiterated that its associates are at the heart of the business and the retailer recognizes challenges they face.
“Securing this agreement was about restoring certainty, not just for our business, but for the people who make it possible. It also ensures that eligible associates who were unable to meet hourly requirements due to the work stoppage will continue to receive their industry-leading, affordable healthcare coverage, fully funded by the company to maintain continuity,” Kelley remarked. “We remain committed to securing a long-term contract that supports our associates, benefits our customers, and strengthens the communities we so proudly serve.”
King Soopers/City Market employs more than 22,300 associates who serve customers daily at locations throughout Colorado.
