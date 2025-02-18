UFCW Local 7 Suspends Strike at King Soopers Stores

A grocery workers walkout in Colorado is over for now. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, the union representing employees at Kroger-owned King Soopers stores, announced that it had agreed to a return-to-work deal with the retailer following a strike that began on Feb. 6 and involved 10,000 workers at 77 locations.

In the meantime, the parties will return to the bargaining table to try to hammer out a contract over the next 100 days. Per the terms of the latest agreement, Kroger will not lock out workers or suspend health care for union members for the duration of talks, while striking workers have removed all picket lines. In addition, what was Kroger’s "Last, Final and Best" offer on Jan. 16, which included $180 million in additional wages, is now open for review.

“We have taken a big step forward and ensured that Kroger knows that staffing is a key concern to workers and customers alike. We will go back to the bargaining table and continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve,” declared Kim Cordova, president of Local 7, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Cheyenne, Wheat Ridge, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo, Colo. “Our strike was just the beginning of this effort and elevated staffing in grocery stores to a national level with more workers and allies joining together.”