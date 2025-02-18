 Skip to main content

UFCW Local 7 Suspends Strike at King Soopers Stores

Union and parent company Kroger return to talks following 2-week action
Lynn Petrak
A two-week strike by a union representing King Soopers workers in Colorado has been suspended, as talks resume.

A grocery workers walkout in Colorado is over for now. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, the union representing employees at Kroger-owned King Soopers stores, announced that it had agreed to a return-to-work deal with the retailer following a strike that began on Feb. 6 and involved 10,000 workers at 77 locations.

In the meantime, the parties will return to the bargaining table to try to hammer out a contract over the next 100 days. Per the terms of the latest agreement, Kroger will not lock out workers or suspend health care for union members for the duration of talks, while striking workers have removed all picket lines. In addition, what was Kroger’s "Last, Final and Best" offer on Jan. 16, which included $180 million in additional wages, is now open for review.

“We have taken a big step forward and ensured that Kroger knows that staffing is a key concern to workers and customers alike. We will go back to the bargaining table and continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve,” declared Kim Cordova, president of Local 7, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Cheyenne, Wheat Ridge, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo, Colo. “Our strike was just the beginning of this effort and elevated staffing in grocery stores to a national level with more workers and allies joining together.”

There has been some back-and-forth during this months-long negotiating process. Earlier this month, King Soopers sued Local 7, contending that the group forced the company to enter into talks with out-of-state organized labor groups that do not represent its associates. On Feb. 14, a judge denied King Soopers’ request to “severely” limit picketing activity. 

Kroger has repeatedly denied the union’s contentions, maintaining that the company holds itself to the highest ethical standards. In a statement, King Soopers/City Market President Joe Kelley reiterated that its associates are at the heart of the business and the retailer recognizes challenges they face. 

“Securing this agreement was about restoring certainty, not just for our business, but for the people who make it possible. It also ensures that eligible associates who were unable to meet hourly requirements due to the work stoppage will continue to receive their industry-leading, affordable healthcare coverage, fully funded by the company to maintain continuity,” Kelley remarked. “We remain committed to securing a long-term contract that supports our associates, benefits our customers, and strengthens the communities we so proudly serve.” 

King Soopers/City Market employs more than 22,300 associates who serve customers daily at locations throughout Colorado. 

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

