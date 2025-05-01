UNFI, GreenChoice Partner on Shelf Tags for Indies

GreenChoice’s shelf tags and white-label app (above) allow retailers to help customers easily find foods that meet their health needs and lifestyle values.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has teamed with food intelligence company GreenChoice, PBC to expand the latter’s offering of health-oriented shelf labels and shopping technology, giving independent retailers plug-and-play solutions to boost personalization and transparency at the shelf. GreenChoice’s shelf tags and white-label app allow retailers to help customers easily find foods that meet their health needs and lifestyle values.

“GreenChoice’s shelf labels not only help shoppers identify and access healthy food options, but they also help retailers increase sales and gain trust and loyalty from their shoppers,” noted Matt Eckhouse, president of UNFI Digital and Professional Services. "This is a great addition to our UNFI Digital and Professional Services offering, which helps grocery retailers differentiate their businesses and drive growth.”

Under UNFI’s new program, retailers have an easy way to help shoppers search their assortments with shelf tags spotlighting key product features, in addition to GreenScores, an evidence-based rating system that simplifies healthy choices. The food GreenScore assesses and scores foods according to science-based industry standards for nutritional density, ingredient processing, ingredient safety and climate footprint. By scanning QR codes, shoppers can delve into a food’s GreenScore and receive personalized recommendations for healthy alternatives.