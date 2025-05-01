UNFI, GreenChoice Partner on Shelf Tags for Indies
As well as on-the-shelf product information, GreenChoice offers grocers a white-label mobile web application that enables shoppers to scan foods and search a store’s inventory for products fitting their dietary and health requirements.
“Across the United States, shoppers increasingly demand product transparency and healthier options,” said Galen Karlan-Mason, CEO and founder of San Diego-based GreenChoice and a 2024 Progressive Grocer GenNext honoree. “This is a big opportunity for food retailers to help identify the foods that match shoppers’ health and sustainability needs, using a third party like GreenChoice. We’re excited for UNFI retail partners to tap into GreenChoice’s food assessment and shopping technology, which has proven to drive measurable sales lifts while improving shopper satisfaction.”
A grocery wholesaler delivering fresh, branded, and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers, Providence, R.I.-based UNFI is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights and shelf management.