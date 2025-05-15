 Skip to main content

LOOK INSIDE: H-E-B's Newest Store Opens in North Texas

Grocer's flurry of activity continues in DFW Metroplex
Lynn Petrak
Melissa HEB opening
Customers lined up early to check out the new H-E-B in the DFW Metroplex.

H-E-B’s latest store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now serving customers. A 136,000-square-foot site in Melissa was unveiled this week in an area that has become a focal point and a hub for the Texas-based retailer.

Located at 1230 Central Expressway in a city about 40 miles northeast of Dallas, the new store features the assortment and amenities for which H-E-B has become known, from hundreds of locally sourced items to its signature warm tortillas to the onsite True Teas BBQ restaurant, this one spanning two levels. Shoppers can take advantage of curbside and delivery services and access more savings through the H-E-B credit and debit cards that provide 5% cash back on qualifying store brand items.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to this vibrant community and look forward to serving Melissa with the best of H-E-B,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, EVP, North West Food/Drug, at H-E-B. “Our partners are committed to earning the confidence of our neighbors and providing customers with a dynamic, quality shopping experience.”

The store is welcoming in other ways. The building was designed with environmental elements including CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting, and includes design features that reflect the Melissa community. The store is staffed by 600 team members, most of whom are local residents. To mark the opening, H-E-B donated $20,000 to local nonprofit groups.

The opening continues H-E-B’s hot streak in that region. Earlier this spring, the multi-format retailer welcomed customers to a Joe V’s Smart shop in Buckner and is readying two more H-E-B stores in Rockwall and Prosper.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Look Inside the H-E-B Store in Melissa, Texas

