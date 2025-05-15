LOOK INSIDE: H-E-B's Newest Store Opens in North Texas
The store is welcoming in other ways. The building was designed with environmental elements including CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting, and includes design features that reflect the Melissa community. The store is staffed by 600 team members, most of whom are local residents. To mark the opening, H-E-B donated $20,000 to local nonprofit groups.
The opening continues H-E-B’s hot streak in that region. Earlier this spring, the multi-format retailer welcomed customers to a Joe V’s Smart shop in Buckner and is readying two more H-E-B stores in Rockwall and Prosper.
San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.