LOOK INSIDE: H-E-B's Newest Store Opens in North Texas

Customers lined up early to check out the new H-E-B in the DFW Metroplex.

H-E-B’s latest store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now serving customers. A 136,000-square-foot site in Melissa was unveiled this week in an area that has become a focal point and a hub for the Texas-based retailer.

Located at 1230 Central Expressway in a city about 40 miles northeast of Dallas, the new store features the assortment and amenities for which H-E-B has become known, from hundreds of locally sourced items to its signature warm tortillas to the onsite True Teas BBQ restaurant, this one spanning two levels. Shoppers can take advantage of curbside and delivery services and access more savings through the H-E-B credit and debit cards that provide 5% cash back on qualifying store brand items.

[RELATED: H-E-B Refreshes Store in Edinburg, Texas]

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to this vibrant community and look forward to serving Melissa with the best of H-E-B,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, EVP, North West Food/Drug, at H-E-B. “Our partners are committed to earning the confidence of our neighbors and providing customers with a dynamic, quality shopping experience.”