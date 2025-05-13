ALDI to Move Into Former Big Lots! Locations

The new owners of Big Lots! are rolling out a third wave of reopenings this week.
Meanwhile, following the April reboot of nine stores in six states, Big Lots! welcomed customers back to 55 stores on May 1 and is set for 70 reopenings on May 15.
“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands.”
Based in Hendersonville, N.C., Variety Wholesalers is a discount retailer that operates more than 400 stores across 18 states, under retail brands including Big Lots!, Roses Discount Stores, Roses Express and Maxway.
