ALDI to Move Into Former Big Lots! Locations

Both banners are busy on the opening and reopening front
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
ALDI interior
Three former Big Lots! stores are being converted to ALDI locations, according to a press report.

As some Big Lots! stores are reopening under the new Variety Wholesalers, Inc. ownership, other former spaces are getting different retail tenants. According to a report by USA Today, ALDI has scooped up at least three storefronts once occupied by Big Lots!

Those sites are located in Denham Springs, La., Taylor, Mich., and Nacogdoches, Texas. The newspaper cited legal documents filed on May 9.

The additions come as ALDI continues an ambitious expansion plan, which includes a bigger footprint in western United States. Last month, the discount grocer unveiled its first two outposts in Las Vegas and this week, is kicking off operations in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Thomaston, Ga., as well as a third new store in Las Vegas.

ALDI joins other retailers that have taken over former Big Lots! brick-and-mortar buildings. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is one banner that is moving into these sites.

The new owners of Big Lots! are rolling out a third wave of reopenings this week.

Meanwhile, following the April reboot of nine stores in six states, Big Lots! welcomed customers back to 55 stores on May 1 and is set for 70 reopenings on May 15.

“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands.”

Based in Hendersonville, N.C., Variety Wholesalers is a discount retailer that operates more than 400 stores across 18 states, under retail brands including Big Lots!, Roses Discount Stores, Roses Express and Maxway.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

