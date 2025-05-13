ALDI to Move Into Former Big Lots! Locations

Three former Big Lots! stores are being converted to ALDI locations, according to a press report.

As some Big Lots! stores are reopening under the new Variety Wholesalers, Inc. ownership, other former spaces are getting different retail tenants. According to a report by USA Today, ALDI has scooped up at least three storefronts once occupied by Big Lots!

Those sites are located in Denham Springs, La., Taylor, Mich., and Nacogdoches, Texas. The newspaper cited legal documents filed on May 9.

The additions come as ALDI continues an ambitious expansion plan, which includes a bigger footprint in western United States. Last month, the discount grocer unveiled its first two outposts in Las Vegas and this week, is kicking off operations in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Thomaston, Ga., as well as a third new store in Las Vegas.

ALDI joins other retailers that have taken over former Big Lots! brick-and-mortar buildings. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is one banner that is moving into these sites.