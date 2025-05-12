Lidl Launches 1st Line of Private Label Meats
Butcher’s Specialty offerings include USDA Choice beef, organic beef, grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken, and all-natural pork, lamb and veal.
"Butcher's Specialty is more than just a name – it's a promise," said Tod Seiling, VP of fresh buying at Lidl US. "We heard our customers' need for high-quality, low-priced meat options, and we've delivered that with our curated collection. Butcher's Specialty prioritizes freshness and superior cuts, all without shortcuts or additives."
To enhance culinary endeavors, Lidl offers recipe inspirations such as the Juicy Lucy Burger, Strip Steak with Gorgonzola Sauce and Chipotle Chili.
Meanwhile, new research from location analytics firm Placer.ai, shared first exclusively with Progressive Grocer, shows that Lidl, along with fellow discount grocer ALDI, have both experienced higher year-over-year (YoY) shopper visits compared with the overall grocery segment so far in 2025. Traffic at Lidl rose 4.2% YoY during the first quarter. Average visits per location were also up, with a 1.9% bump at Lidl.
German grocer Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.