Lidl Launches 1st Line of Private Label Meats

Just in time for the kickoff to grilling season, Lidl US has officially launched its first-ever private label meat line – Butcher’s Specialty. The discount grocer has rebuilt its meat department with a more thoughtful assortment inspired by consumer preferences, popular recipes and regional demand.

According to Lidl, Butcher's Specialty is a curated selection of the freshest meats and the best cuts, with “no shortcuts, no additives and no compromise.”

With the CPI rising for meats, Lidl’s private label line not only cut costs for shoppers, but also helps elevates the quality of fresh meats available in its stores. Private label items allow the grocer to tailor every aspect of product, from the quality to the creativity in packaging. In regard to the latter, Lidl designed the meat packaging to focus on things like recyclability and user experience.