Lidl Launches 1st Line of Private Label Meats

Offerings include USDA Choice beef, organic beef, grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken, and all-natural pork, lamb and veal
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lidl
Lidl US is introducing its first-ever private label meat line – Butcher’s Specialty.

Just in time for the kickoff to grilling season, Lidl US has officially launched its first-ever private label meat line – Butcher’s Specialty. The discount grocer has rebuilt its meat department with a more thoughtful assortment inspired by consumer preferences, popular recipes and regional demand.  

According to Lidl, Butcher's Specialty is a curated selection of the freshest meats and the best cuts, with “no shortcuts, no additives and no compromise.”

With the CPI rising for meats, Lidl’s private label line not only cut costs for shoppers, but also helps elevates the quality of fresh meats available in its stores. Private label items allow the grocer to tailor every aspect of product, from the quality to the creativity in packaging. In regard to the latter, Lidl designed the meat packaging to focus on things like recyclability and user experience.  

Butcher’s Specialty offerings include USDA Choice beef, organic beef, grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken, and all-natural pork, lamb and veal.  

"Butcher's Specialty is more than just a name – it's a promise," said Tod Seiling, VP of fresh buying at Lidl US. "We heard our customers' need for high-quality, low-priced meat options, and we've delivered that with our curated collection. Butcher's Specialty prioritizes freshness and superior cuts, all without shortcuts or additives."

To enhance culinary endeavors, Lidl offers recipe inspirations such as the Juicy Lucy Burger, Strip Steak with Gorgonzola Sauce and Chipotle Chili.

Meanwhile, new research from location analytics firm Placer.ai, shared first exclusively with Progressive Grocer, shows that Lidl, along with fellow discount grocer ALDI, have both experienced higher year-over-year (YoY) shopper visits compared with the overall grocery segment so far in 2025. Traffic at Lidl rose 4.2% YoY during the first quarter. Average visits per location were also up, with a 1.9% bump at Lidl.

German grocer Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

