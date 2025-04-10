Grocery Inflation Still Sticking Around

As tariff-related jitters have affected Wall Street, businesses and consumers over the last few weeks, the latest inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also points to continued marketplace volatility. On one hand, the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 0.1% in a piece of welcome news, but grocery inflation ticked up 0.4%. On a yearly basis, food-at-home prices came in 2.4% higher last month compared to March 2024.

The small but impactful hike comes after a 0.2% bump in February and, not surprisingly, was fueled by a 5.9% price increase in eggs. That brought the CPI for meats, poultry, fish and eggs up to 1.3%, while the index for dairy went up 1% and the nonalcoholic beverages index rose 0.6% for the month. Food categorized as “other” climbed 0.5% in that time frame.

Those egg numbers may look better in a few weeks, however, as March increases are likely to be tempered by a stabilization of the avian influenza situation and better supply numbers that are relieving price pressures. “The CPI numbers released today on food at home demonstrate that grocery prices continue to face headwinds in this uncertain economic environment. While the index for eggs increased, pressures in that category are starting to ease as the avian flu situation has begun to abate and wholesale egg prices have fallen,” noted Andy Harig, VP of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI - The Food Industry Association.