Grocery Inflation Still Sticking Around
Some categories experienced a dip in prices in March, according to BLS data. The CPI for fruits and vegetables fell 0.5% and the index for cereals and bakery products edged down by 0.1% last month.
While ongoing inflation may be on grocers’ minds, the competition for consumers’ food dollars remains tight. The CPI for food away from home also increased in March, up 0.4%.
With March in the rearview mirror, retailers and industry partners are now focused on readying their offerings for summer and keeping an eye on the often-changing tariff news. “While tariffs announced in March have thus far had limited impact on food prices, the overall situation continues to remain uncertain and bears watching – especially as reciprocal tariffs were put in placed earlier this month and then dialed down for most counties yesterday. This is good news for consumers,” Harig remarked.
Added Steve Markenson, FMI’s VP of research and insights: “The economic environment and the lack of clarity around tariffs is increasingly weighing on consumers. FMI’s April Grocery Shopper Snapshot found that only 36% of shoppers have positive expectations for the year ahead, down from 56% in January. For 57% of consumers, the impact of tariffs on the availability, price or safety of food remains their top concern for 2025. Despite these shifts in consumer sentiment, the good news is that 79% say they feel in control of their household grocery spending. This suggests that shoppers remain resilient and nimble in navigating these challenges to feed themselves and their families.”