Erewhon Now Carries ASC-Labeled Rainbow Trout
“Riverence exists to provide a better source of seafood – responsibly raised and remarkably delicious,” said Todd English, director of sustainability at Buhl, Idaho-based Riverence Provisions. “Partnering with Erewhon and ASC brings that story to life for value-driven shoppers who care deeply about their food choices.”
“The synergy with Erewhon, Lusamerica and Riverence reflects what ASC is all about: making certified, responsibly farmed seafood more visible and accessible to U.S. shoppers,” noted Aaron Flamini, senior market development manager at ASC, whose U.S. headquarters is in Wilmington, N.C. “Together, we’re offering Erewhon customers more of the options they crave. The ASC label assures the rainbow trout is traceable, raised with care and responsibly sourced, which allows Erewhon’s customers to shop with confidence – for people and planet.”
This latest product launch represents a growing number of ASC labeled products coming to market, supported by the organization’s multiyear North American marketing campaign to raise awareness of responsibly farmed certified seafood and the value of ASC’s sea green label. The national campaign’s Sea Green. Be Green. tagline helps shoppers link seafood with greater environmental and social benefits at the point of sale.
Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 current locations across Southern California. An 11th store is scheduled to open soon in Manhattan Beach, with additional locations planned for West Hollywood and Glendale.