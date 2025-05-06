Erewhon Now Carries ASC-Labeled Rainbow Trout

An ethically sourced product from Riverence Provisions is sold as Erewhon | Responsibly Raised Skin-on Fillets | Rainbow Trout and priced by the pound.

Southern California retailer Erewhon has added to its seafood offerings with Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)-labeled rainbow trout fillets from Riverence Provisions, a supplier of land-based, responsibly farmed trout. The product launch at Erewhon reflects the independent grocer’s ongoing commitment to offering traceable, sustainably raised seafood in accordance with the highest environmental and social standards.

Recently rolled out to all Erewhon locations, the skin-on premium fillets were made from trout raised without antibiotics, hormones or GMOs, and certified as responsibly farmed by ASC, a global nonprofit impact organization leading the world’s strictest certification and labeling program for responsibly farmed seafood. ASC’s sea green label can only be used on seafood from certified farms practicing environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and that raise their fish with care.

Riverence Provisions operates land-based trout farms in Idaho’s Magic Valley, where Rocky Mountain spring water flows. Longtime ASC partner and Chain of Custody certified distributor Lusamerica Foods Inc., based in Morgan Hill, Calif., packages Riverence’s rainbow trout and supplies it to Erewhon markets, ensuring traceability throughout the supply chain. The ethically sourced product is sold in seafood cases as Erewhon | Responsibly Raised Skin-on Fillets | Rainbow Trout and priced by the pound.