Erewhon Now Carries ASC-Labeled Rainbow Trout

Responsibly farmed product comes from Riverence Provisions
An ethically sourced product from Riverence Provisions is sold as Erewhon | Responsibly Raised Skin-on Fillets | Rainbow Trout and priced by the pound.

Southern California retailer Erewhon has added to its seafood offerings with Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)-labeled rainbow trout fillets from Riverence Provisions, a supplier of land-based, responsibly farmed trout. The product launch at Erewhon reflects the independent grocer’s ongoing commitment to offering traceable, sustainably raised seafood in accordance with the highest environmental and social standards.

Recently rolled out to all Erewhon locations, the skin-on premium fillets were made from trout raised without antibiotics, hormones or GMOs, and certified as responsibly farmed by ASC, a global nonprofit impact organization leading the world’s strictest certification and labeling program for responsibly farmed seafood. ASC’s sea green label can only be used on seafood from certified farms practicing environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and that raise their fish with care.

Riverence Provisions operates land-based trout farms in Idaho’s Magic Valley, where Rocky Mountain spring water flows. Longtime ASC partner and Chain of Custody certified distributor Lusamerica Foods Inc., based in Morgan Hill, Calif., packages Riverence’s rainbow trout and supplies it to Erewhon markets, ensuring traceability throughout the supply chain. The ethically sourced product is sold in seafood cases as Erewhon | Responsibly Raised Skin-on Fillets | Rainbow Trout and priced by the pound. 

“Riverence exists to provide a better source of seafood – responsibly raised and remarkably delicious,” said Todd English, director of sustainability at Buhl, Idaho-based Riverence Provisions. “Partnering with Erewhon and ASC brings that story to life for value-driven shoppers who care deeply about their food choices.”

“The synergy with Erewhon, Lusamerica and Riverence reflects what ASC is all about: making certified, responsibly farmed seafood more visible and accessible to U.S. shoppers,” noted Aaron Flamini, senior market development manager at ASC, whose U.S. headquarters is in Wilmington, N.C. “Together, we’re offering Erewhon customers more of the options they crave. The ASC label assures the rainbow trout is traceable, raised with care and responsibly sourced, which allows Erewhon’s customers to shop with confidence – for people and planet.”

This latest product launch represents a growing number of ASC labeled products coming to market, supported by the organization’s multiyear North American marketing campaign to raise awareness of responsibly farmed certified seafood and the value of ASC’s sea green label. The national campaign’s Sea Green. Be Green. tagline helps shoppers link seafood with greater environmental and social benefits at the point of sale.

Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 current locations across Southern California. An 11th store is scheduled to open soon in Manhattan Beach, with additional locations planned for West Hollywood and Glendale.

